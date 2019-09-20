It seems the past few weeks, one of our local counties has come under fire ... literally. Davis county has had three major fires in less than three weeks.
The first fire, termed the Gun Range Fire, occurred in the foothills above Bountiful and Centerville. This fire forced the evacuation of hundreds. Three homes were destroyed and five were damaged. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury as a result of this fire.
The second fire, the Snoqualmie Fire, initiated in the foothills above Layton. I learned about this fire around 10:30 p.m. the evening of Sept. 2. I was talking to a friend on the phone when she stopped mid-sentence to tell me the mountain was on fire. I looked out the window and told her I needed to hang up. I had another phone call to make.
Just three days before, I had helped a client and personal friend oversee a move into a beautiful new home right at the base of the mountain. No backyard neighbors, amazing views, clean air ... except when the mountain directly behind him is on fire. Just the evening before, he had family come over to help unpack and one astute and observant family member had mentioned that his home would be the first hit if the mountain were to catch fire. We all laughed at the absurdity of such an idea.
Fast forward three days. I made a phone call to my client. “The mountain directly behind your house is on fire.” He assured me that it was not, but he would go outside and check. As he opened the front door, he was greeted by a slew of firefighters, neighbors and media — as well as the smell of smoke. The local sheriff’s office was going door to door informing people to be prepared to be evacuated.
“I have to get some pants on,” he said. “It looks like we may be coming over for a visit.” Although my initial concern was that he had gone outside to talk to all these people without having put his pants on first, my second thought was, “Holy crap. He’s lived in this home for three days and now it’s going to burn down.”
As it turned out, his area was evacuated. For the next few days, fire crews fought indomitably and tirelessly to ensure the safety of the threatened homes. My client was able to return to an intact home untouched by the flames within the next 12 hours. All was well until Monday of this week, when I looked to the charred mountains on the east bench and saw the unrelenting flames had returned. This one had been christened the Francis Fire. Once again, homes were evacuated. Not his, but others that dotted the east bench just south of my clients. I had one other there as well. Once again, no homes were lost and no injuries sustained.
Each of my clients knew the risk when purchasing in a forested area on the mountain. Yet, while the knowledge of the possibility existed, the benefits couldn’t be overlooked. Isolation, clean air, wildlife, nature and privacy, without the sacrifice of convenience, couldn’t be obtained in any other way. I get it. I too live in a “firework free” zone.
Yet, somehow, this was all so unsettling to me. Until this morning, I couldn’t figure out why. Then, when on the phone this morning with an out of state lender who had patched me over to the processor who was in a different state (who didn’t have the correct title company information), it struck me ... much like the lightning that initiated the most recent fire.
I put out proverbial fires all day long in the real estate arena; yet I have absolutely no control over any of these particular fires affecting my clients. I must leave it up to the professionals, the individuals who have the proper equipment and who have been trained to deal with the heat and flames. It is what they do all day, every day. They know much more about it than I do. Catch my drift?