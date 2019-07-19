”The love of dirt is among the earliest of passions, as it is the latest. Mudpies gratify one of our first and best instincts. So long as we are dirty, we are pure.” — Charles Dudley Warner
I write this perched upon my porch overlooking my own “garden,” in an attempt to glean some inspiration. In all honesty, my neighbor’s garden is far more worthy of inspired prose than my own. My “garden” consists of the plants that, quite literally, “came with the frame.” The previous owners planted them, nurtured them and set the soil for them to grow. I simply must fix them an occasional drink.
It is not that I don’t love digging in the dirt. It is an innate need for me. There is something so consolatory and healing about pushing my fingers into the earth and feeling the very roots and soil — from which we came, and to which we will someday all return — under my nails. To fill that soil with the plant, nature’s food, is medicine.
The value of a garden, in all of it’s forms — plants, flowers, shrubs, decorative rocks, stones, mulch and dirt — cannot be understated in the saleability, and yes, even value, of a home in this season. Curb appeal is everything, and the garden is the keystone to curb appeal.
Case in point: Just a few weeks ago, I had scheduled two separate homes to walk though with a client who has been looking for some time for a new place to land. We had high hopes for both homes. The first home we walked through was in a perfect location — beautiful views, less than two years old and completely finished ... except for the yard. No landscaping had been done on the property. It was fully fenced, but it was a fully fenced yard consisting of dirt. At the top of his price range, it just wasn’t worth it to him. He had put in enough lawns in his life to this point that he wasn’t willing to do it again. Some people would see this as a blank canvas on which they could create their own masterpiece. My client saw it as a time-consuming project.
The next home offered great views of the mountains as well, easy access to the highway and phenomenal curb appeal. This one was fully landscaped. Carefully placed decorative stones surrounding a stunning water feature, framed by native ground cover, was the eye-catcher in this yard. The windows from the back of the home overlooked the lush green lawn, as well as the deep blue saline pool.
That’s right. There was a pool. Not only would he need a pool boy (or girl), he would also need a gardener to maintain the variety of plants, trees and shrubs surrounding this deep pool and lush lawn. Once again, at the top of his price range, he really didn’t want to maintain the payroll for two full-time outdoor employees. Personally, I wouldn’t have minded at all.
Both of these homes sold quickly. What’s important to one person is not necessarily to someone else. Each offered something the other didn’t. What neither lacked, however, was the curb appeal.
That weekend, we found my client the ideal home. The home backs up to the mountains, so much of the landscaping has been created by Mother Nature herself. She will continue to maintain much of this yard, and she will do it perfectly and without pay. She creates an infinite variety and continues the upkeep with precise timing.
As for the rest of us, we must get to work with the knowledge that “the most humiliating thing ... about a garden is the lesson it teaches of the inferiority of man.” — Charles Dudley Warner