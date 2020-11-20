All dressed up and no place to go. Certainly this is not a personal problem. Personally, I am rarely dressed up, yet I am consistently on the go, albeit in casual clothing. I try to keep it somewhat business casual, but I will always choose function over form. I can’t walk in heels, pantyhose are the equivalent of a corset to me, and dresses are not conducive to my current activity level. I’m just not careful or patient enough to wear lipstick and wearing it has no effect on the quality of my work.
Yet, during this time of limited inventory and housing shortages in the real estate market, many people have a fear of exactly that: being all dressed up and having no place to go. Becoming homeless because your home has sold and a replacement home has not been secured is many people’s worst fear. Although, having spent a summer in college “house sitting” on weekends and living out of my brown, metallic, three-door 1992 Savoy Honda Civic hatchback named Misty, it really isn’t as bad as one would think. However, I wouldn’t recommend it with kids, dogs or a significant other.
Nearly every active Realtor right now could say they have at least one client who is afraid to put their home on the market for fear of it going under contract before finding a home of their choice. This is a valid concern. Yet it is also a Catch-22. With the competition in the marketplace right now, it’s nearly impossible to win a bid on a home in a multiple-offer situation if you have a house to sell, yet you don’t want to sell your home without having a place to go to first. It seems like an impossible problem.
Stephen Covey, author of the timeless classic “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” penned another book titled, “The 3rd Alternative.” Both of these books are on my top 10 list. The third alternative exists outside of compromise. It is a solution that has not been seen before. It is not this nor that; it is something new altogether. A third alternative can create a solution to an impossible problem. In this case, it takes the form of an addendum.
Although this addendum has existed for some time, it was recently revised to provide a more definitive resolution. Essentially, a seller can have their home listed, receive an offer (or rather several, in this market) and accept the offer subject to the seller securing a replacement property. This form states that the “seller’s obligation to sell the Property is conditioned upon Seller entering into a contract to purchase/lease a replacement property and being satisfied with the Replacement Property’s physical condition, appraised value and/or financing conditions by 5:00 P.M. on ...” at which point a specific (reasonable) date is determined. Your experienced real estate professional can help you define “reasonable.”
If, for some reason, the seller has not found a property, or is unsatisfied with the one they have found (perhaps the appraisal came in low or there were serious issues during the inspection), then the seller may cancel the Real Estate Purchase Contract by providing notice in writing before the agreed upon deadline, and the earnest money would be given back to the buyer and everyone would head back to square one, which is better than square zero, defined as a stranger’s couch and/or the car. Every problem has a solution; it just may not be option A or B. Rather than move from one corner of the box to another, we just get rid of the box altogether.
Fortunately, or unfortunately, the holidays are just around the corner. In past years, this has been a great time for real estate — less competition in both the buyer and seller markets. Once again, however, I would need the old crystal ball working to project what this year will look like. Luckily, I am asking Santa for a new one this year. If I can quickly get on the nice list and it arrives undamaged this time, I’ll be sure to keep everyone in the loop ... this coming from a formerly homeless Realtor.