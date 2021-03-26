Encroachment ... it sounds like a type of bug. In a way, it is. Sometimes, it’s just a little bug — barely noticeable, but unwelcome all the same. Squash the bug, clean it up with a tissue and the problem is solved. Sometimes, however, it is a Goliath beetle, and the idea of the crispy crunching sound and the spread-out mutilated body fluids spattering out are too much to bear. And then other times, it is a giant, mutated, alien, people-eating arthropod immune to insecticides.
In the world of real estate, encroachment occurs when a neighboring property owner builds a structure or feature that somehow extends over the abutting neighbor’s property line. This can be a plant, a tree, a fence, the overhang of a garage or an entire structure. Most of the time, the encroachment is not intentional, or there has been some ambiguity as to the exact location of the property line. But other times, there is clear knowledge.
Most encroachment problems are minor and can be easily corrected. If a garden, tree or hedge has mistakenly grown over into the neighbor’s yard, simply go down to the nearest garden store and get some of those big loppers and get to work. If it is a fence or a shed, it may require a bigger lopper.
There is a distinct difference between an encroachment and an easement. If, for example, the neighbor built a treehouse in the branches of a tree that extended over the property line, but it was agreed by both parties and both parties had access to it, that would be an easement. It is acknowledged by both parties and accessed for practical purposes. Although unrecorded, if the use goes on long enough, it could be argued to be a prescriptive easement, but still not an encroachment. Possibly an encumbrance; however, that’s a topic for another day.
Perhaps the fence or the roofline of the shed doesn’t even bother the neighbor. The problem can become a bigger issue, though, when one of the neighbors decides to sell. If it is a known issue, it must be disclosed to the new buyers in the Seller’s Property Condition Disclosures. If it is not a known issue, it may become one at this time, especially if the buyers decide to have a survey done on the property.
On rare occasion, it is not just a fence, tree, shrub or shed that encroaches, but something much bigger — the proverbial mutated monster insect.
It began with a phone call to a friend of mine. It was an inquiry into a property that this friend owned. Although it was not listed for sale, and this friend had no interest in selling it, it was a coveted lot of vacant land in a built-out residential neighborhood. Because land is so rare to come by right now, this is not surprising. This is happening to land owners throughout the entire state of Utah, but especially along the Wasatch Front right now. My friend told this person that he had no interest in selling. The potential buyer was insistent, but my friend had no interest.
As my friend has not visited his empty lot in some time, he decided to see what the hubbub was about. As it turns out, the interested buyers had a completed new build already sitting on the previously vacant lot. The builder built the home on the wrong lot. Everything had been done correctly on the existing lot, the one that was purchased for the new build originally, and then, somehow, the insect mutated and migrated to a different habitat where it may, or may not, survive.
This is a big deal. It will likely end up in court. There are a number of ways this could have been circumvented, one of which would have been using a conscientious and meticulous Realtor with the new build. Either way, the triple power bomb fogger Spectracide won’t even begin to touch this monster.