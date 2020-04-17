Last night, I ran across a podcast titled “The Way We Live Now.” This new podcast series features conversations with people from various walks of life about how they are making a go of things during this time of uncertainty and distress.
“The new normal” is a term we are growing used to hearing. What does life look like now compared to what it looked like six weeks ago? And more importantly, are we ever going to go back to the old normal again?
Will we ever shake hands again? Will a mask always cover the smile of a stranger in the grocery store? (My prevalent sun worshipping, age-induced smile lines will always give my current mood away.) Will brick and mortar office spaces disappear? Most importantly, will we finally give our teachers a raise now that we know their daily battle? Heroes.
Aside from sanitizing and disinfecting doorknobs, light switches, countertops and anything else our clients come in contact with, the real estate industry has made some interesting shifts in the way we do business as well. Escrow officers are meeting clients in the parking lot and passing papers back and forth through car windows. As Realtors, we are offering virtual 3D tours and FaceTime video walk-through showings. We bulk order masks, shoe covers and gloves so we can safely go through homes. Where we used to drive our clients around in our cars to showings, we drive in our own cars and have our clients follow at a safe car-lengths distance.
We used to stop at noon and buy our clients lunch; now, we now eat our peanut butter sandwiches and carrot sticks in our own private vehicles and hope no one will need a bathroom break throughout the day. The kids do not get to pick out their own rooms before closing because they don’t come to the showings anymore. While one might think this is a good thing, I assure you, it is so much easier to sell a home to a kid than to their parents.
It is not just title companies and Realtors that are implementing the shift either. A couple of weeks ago I received a call from an appraiser. He said he had been assigned to appraise a property up in Morgan County that I was representing the buyers on. He asked me some questions about the property and then proceeded to tell me that he was not comfortable doing the appraisal. “Then please don’t,” was my reply.
“Yeah,” he responded, “I’ll probably pass on this one. I just can’t seem to pull any comparisons.”
I agreed that he should pass on this one, and I hung up. I was unclear about why he passed on it. But to each his own. I awaited a call from the next assigned appraiser.
Nearly a week later, the new assigned appraiser called. “I can’t find this property on the MLS to access the pictures, so I can’t pull any comparisons for it,” she said. “Can you provide pictures? I am doing a ‘drive-by’ appraisal on this property and won’t be accessing the inside.”
Interesting. I understood drive-by’s to be something different. Since this was a property that was not listed, there were no pictures to access. Now I understood why the other appraiser passed on doing this particular appraisal. Rather than ask me to provide pictures, he simply decided not to do it. I provided this new appraiser detailed pictures as well as a description of the home and all the inclusions and upgrades so that she could do her job in the best way possible under the circumstances.
This is just a glimpse into our “new normal” right now. What this appraiser cannot see with pictures is the depth and breadth of the view from the windows that line the back of the home. She cannot see the natural sunlight that the home provides throughout the day. She will not be able to feel how spacious the living space is with the high ceilings or how clean the air smells from the back deck. There is no way to get a real feel of the property, with all the senses, without actually being there. After all this is over, I am confident that the “current normal” will not become the “new normal.” Putting a home in the Amazon basket to purchase will not work for real estate.