Overhead projectors, land lines, mimeographs, floppy discs, cassette tapes, carbon paper, beepers and typewriters are all examples of old-school devices. These items served a valuable purpose at one time, but the advances of science and modern technology have made such clever inventions obsolete.
This is not to say that these antediluvian creations didn’t contribute to the more innovated and enlightened conveniences. Alas, one would not have happened without the other. However, there comes a time when the old-school becomes burdensome and counterintuitive and it is then time to retire the proverbial chalkboard.
This is just as true in real estate sales. There are certain long-held beliefs that simply don’t ring the old-school bell any longer and could benefit from a giant eraser. Since there are more of these beliefs to be addressed than one column has room for, this will be done in two parts. Welcome to part one.
1. “Let’s price it high so we have room to negotiate.” The reality of this misinformed strategy is that the home sits on the market with no showings and then when the price is reduced, it looks like an old listing so something must be “wrong” with it. Even if the home does get showings, it is being compared to other homes in the higher price range and at that point it is apples to shriveled up clementines. Buyers have been conditioned in this market, and correctly so, to not expect sellers to negotiate on price or concessions. Buyers are always going to choose the beautiful, ripe, Golden Delicious apple.
2. “The market is so hot, I don’t need to prepare my home before selling.” Umm ... yes you do. The famous adage “you never get a second chance to make a first impression” really applies here. This is a case in which spending a few hundred dollars could result in several thousand dollars in value. If renting a storage unit for a couple of months, for a couple hundred dollars to get rid of all the clutter, could result in a $10,000 difference in what you could get in ask price, then it would be worth it. You’re moving anyway, you might as well pack it up sooner rather than later. Following your Realtor recommendations can make a significant difference.
3. “We have three full-price back-up offers, so I am not doing any requested repairs.” Good luck with that. While you are welcome to risk losing the first buyer over a few hundred dollars worth of repairs, keep in mind, the next buyer will also be doing a home inspection and will likely have a very similar list. If a home goes back on the market after having a buyer cancel during inspection contingency, it raises a serious red flag about the efficacy of the home in question.
Stay tuned for part two ... meantime, keep in mind that “stay in school” is not always the best advice.