Last year at this time, I was sitting at Lindquist Field complaining of the heat, waiting for the Raptors to throw out the first pitch of the night. If I could have that opportunity back, I promise I wouldn’t complain about the heat. I would sit in the crowded stadium in the west-facing bleachers with a big, stupid grin on my face, engaging in all the cheering and bantering with the crowd as the smell of hot dogs and popcorn permeate the air.
It has been said, “The things you take for granted someone else is praying for.” We take things for granted when we fail to appreciate something that actually holds value. When something is so available to us at any time that it holds little meaning for us and we treat it as ordinary, we expect this something to always be there when we want it. When it suddenly isn’t, we stand in stunned disbelief.
Recently, I was informed of a conversation a potential buyer had with a lender on the topic of interest rates. The lender quoted a 30-year fixed rate at a jaw-dropping 2.75%. The response was even more appalling: “Really?” he asked. “I have great credit, why are the rates so high?”
It is a very a good thing I was not on the other end of this conversation. I’m sure I would have spouted back something snarky and sarcastic, such as, “Yeah, dude, I can’t believe it either. I was hoping for something more reasonable like the 18.35% that buyers were paying in 1981. Now buy a vowel and realize what is right in front of you!” It’s fortunate I was not on the other end of the phone. I may or may not have bit my tongue.
This is a First World problem, people. And we do still live in a First World country. Ask anyone who has lived in a country that is not. The differences are glaring.
Honestly, I do know where he got the idea that interest rates could possibly be hovering around 2.71% instead of the astronomical rate of 2.75. While driving down the freeway yesterday, I spotted a sign that quoted a slightly lower rate. What was not included on this billboard was what type of mortgage this rate was offered on, what the required credit score is to get that rate, how much of a down payment must be brought to the table, what discount points were paid up front and what loan origination fee was being charged. It’s important to read the back cover before purchasing the entire book based on the title alone.
All of the aforementioned factors will influence an interest rate. Frankly, a person can pay whatever interest rate they would like to pay, if they agree to buy it down to that rate. These are called points. When comparing rates, ask for a quote on a zero-discount point rate. Ask what fees are charged for a rate lock and how long the rate will be locked for. Ask about what the required down payment would be to get the best rate. Compare origination fees and have the lender quote the same type of mortgage (conventional, FHA, VA, etc.). This will give the most accurate comparison with competing lenders. Lenders quote fees differently and it can be confusing to try to compare when one lender’s format is different than another’s. However, asking the relevant questions can make a dramatic difference when comparing fruits. A beautiful, firm and crispy, white-fleshed, aromatic golden delicious apple (I’ve been watching too many “MasterChef” episodes) must only be compared with a crisp, sweet-tart, aromatic golden delicious apple.
Either way, apples, cherries (which I have plenty of hanging low on my trees right now if anyone wants some) or any other kind of fruit or book or baseball game, interest rates are historically low. And remember, the things we take for granted today, we may be praying for tomorrow.