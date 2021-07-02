Growing up in the suburbs of Pleasant Town, Utah, USA (names have been changed to avoid offending anyone currently residing there) and being a member of one of the few existing less-than-traditional-type families in said city, we took it upon ourselves to liven the place up a bit — in the form of a proverbial “paint the town red.” My stepbrother and I concocted a story about our home which may have included a wood panel, a defunct elevator and a skeleton in a wheelchair.
Granted, nearly everyone’s home has a skeleton or two hanging around in the closet, but in the era of the mid to late ’70s, and in this area of Pleasant Town, Utah, these were never considered in conversation. So, when Doug and I drug our skeleton out of the closet, there was some serious talk around the town. Rarely were other children at our home anyway, since we were the black sheep of the neighborhood, but when the rumors started to fly, the kids would literally cross the street to avoid walking in front of our house. At least now they had something to talk about.
Despite that event, or perhaps because of it, as an adult I have had little fear of finding a skeleton in a closet. In fact, I would revel in the opportunity. I will gladly volunteer to be the first to open a closet, step into the cellar or seek out the secret panel. One never knows what could pop out behind it. Sometimes, it is not scary at all. Sometimes, rather than a skeleton in the closet, one finds a treasure under the carpet.
A few weeks ago, it was with much excitement and relief that we all agreed it was time to get rid of the black hardwood flooring in our living room and office. Not only do we have a white husky puppy that only sheds three times a year (for four months each time), but we also have a miniature Yorkie that can pee at least 10 times that number in one day (when he is not wearing his diaper ... yes, we diaper him). While white dog hair is difficult to hide on a black surface, small dog markings are not. We needed to reverse that — hide the hair, see the pee, so we can eliminate it quickly.
Before removing the floor completely, I suggested we see if we could just refinish it in a lighter color. Since the coloring was so dark, we would first have to strip it to see if it could be refinished. What we found under the dark coat of paint, was more of a Christmas miracle than a Halloween nightmare. It was a beautiful, solid walnut hardwood the color of light Caribbean sand. We had no idea what was behind that solid black curtain of paint on our floor. We stripped it and applied a clear coat finish. It changed the entire look of our main floor. Good thing we looked.
Other treasures found in newly purchased homes include a 1934 World Fair ticket, $10,000 cash, a wedding ring, an antique revolver, a collectable Cabbage Patch doll, a baseball card collection, rare coins and more recently ... from one of my own clients ... an entire stash of drug paraphernalia.
Even a skeleton, depending on whom or what was attached, may be worth something. If nothing else, it is great fodder for conversation. In addition, modern psychologists have found that skeletons, perhaps, should not stay in the closet. It is best to pull them out and introduce them to friends and family. They tend to find out anyway.
As for the skeleton in our defunct elevator, we never set the story straight. The house sold anyway, wood panel fully disclosed.