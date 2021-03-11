On a beautiful spring day, one of the first in the season, I took my spiral bound notebook, a blue Papermate medium ballpoint pen and my meticulous notes from the last several weeks of my journalism law class and settled into an open spot of dormant grass aside the parking lot of Trolley Square, an eclectic upscale marketplace in central Salt Lake City. I had a 10-page paper to write, and I had a few hours in which to start and finish said paper. I worked that night and it was due the next morning.
I had settled in at this specific spot because it was right in front of my little, brown 1982 Honda Civic Hatchback named Misty. I had left the windows unrolled to let in the fresh air (it likely smelled of fast food) and I wanted to keep an eye on it.
The writing was fast and furious. I was passionate about the topic: free speech and college campuses. I was armed with weeks of research and stacks of resources. Less than four hours later, I looked up and inhaled. I was finished. I packed up and began putting my stuff in my car when I noticed something missing. The boombox (yes, that is exactly how many years ago this occurred) which I had in the backseat of my car was missing. As I had sat there, directly in front of my car, I had been so engrossed in what I was doing, I didn't notice when someone actually reached inside the window and stole what was likely the most valuable thing inside my vehicle, my boombox. I was sad, but not distraught. Now, if they had stolen my recently completed 10-page research paper, I would have had to call the police and report the incident and then gone door to door looking for the culprit as well. A radio can be replaced. Intellectual property is a different story.
This incident came to mind for me when I received an email a few weeks ago. I had been contacted by a gentleman who needed to sell his home. It was a unique situation with more than one building that was divided in a way that would be considered unconventional. I met with him, walked the property, as well as the buildings. He asked very specific questions about how I would market this property differently due to the unique nature of it. I answered all of them with detail and shared my marketing plan with him; explaining each section with distinction and detail. I then returned to my office and prepared a market analysis to determine value.
I contacted him again to discuss the value and advised him on what to expect in this market. He said he had a few more questions and we scheduled an additional time for me to come out to walk the property again. I came early one cold morning and spent a good amount of time answering questions and providing any additional information I could to assure him that he could be confident with the numbers and plan we had discussed to sell him home. Upon leaving, he said he would be in touch.
There are four types of intellectual property: copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade secrets. Trade secrets are intangible; however, they are secrets that give a business a competitive advantage. While I'm not claiming to have any “trade secrets” for which I have formal nondisclosure agreements in place, I do claim to have spent years improving, refining and cultivating a marketing plan specific to the current market conditions that exist for the time. While I am happy to share this plan with other agents who are starting out in the business and need some pointers, I am not happy to give this information away for free to a seller who poses as a potential client and has no intent of paying any fees for the valuable service Realtors can provide.
The next day, I received an email. “We have decided to sell the home ourselves.” I have yet to lose any sleep over this; however, it does leave disillusionment — not for me, for him. I gave him all the information he requested. I educated him as much as I could on what I could do to help him get the most money in the least amount of time, which was his goal. But what I couldn’t give him were the tools to do this. The costly monthly subscriptions, which only licensed Realtors have access to in order to post listings to the public; the professional real estate photographers who have distinct experience in knowing what, how and when to take to generate the most interest.
They won’t know what kind of information to give out to potential buyers as they walk through with the seller watching them open their cupboards and look in their closets. If they do get an offer, they won’t know how to handle that either, nor will they know how many offers they could have received over ask price with a promise to come in with cash for the difference between appraisal and offer price. They won’t know what they should and shouldn’t do when it comes to repairs. They won’t be protected against liability. Some intellectual property just cannot be accessed.
Essentially, I just had another boombox taken from the back seat of my car. After all, I did leave the windows open. But that is a small price to pay for not smelling of fast food.