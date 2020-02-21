According to the dictionary, the definition of a lawyer is a person you pay to convince the judge/jury that you didn’t do it. In my defense (pardon the pun), this is from the Urban Dictionary. If I defer to Webster, it is a much more complex definition that includes plenty of other words. For our purposes, however, this will suffice.
Depending on the type of law that said attorney “practices,” there is a veritable torrent of professional duties in which they can spend their time engaging.
One such thing an attorney can do is write contracts. In fact, the official contracts and forms used by the Utah Association of Realtors were written by attorneys. As Realtors, we do not write contracts. We fill them out. Although this process may seem simple, filling in blanks, one must be very familiar with the vernacular of the purchase contract and all addenda and various ongoing interpretations of the language, as well as the current market conditions to fill this contract in, in a way to best benefit a potential buyer or seller.
In no way am I minimizing the role an attorney plays. Not only do I have several friends that practice law, I have engaged the services of many of these friends on various occasions.
Each of them drive better cars because of me. These professionals endure many years of schooling, are super smart, have unique skills in public speaking, debate, organization, memorization and writing, and learn to speak the language of law; which includes, but is not limited to, the heretofores, whereofs, hereuntos and all lineal descendants wherewithal pursuant to the ongoing rule hereinbefore mentioned. That being said, most of these brilliant minds (I mean that sincerely), are not familiar with the daily ongoings in the world of real estate.
I recently answered a call from a concerned agent from our brokerage. She was working with a seller who received an offer from a buyer through their representation, an attorney. He offered to help them for free since it was for his in-laws.
Interestingly enough, a buyer’s agent would have also been free, since the seller is the one that pays the Realtor(s), not the buyer. Either way, he wrote up a contract that was contingent on the sale of his client’s home. The seller’s agent had sent over a time clause counteroffer.
This time clause stated that the seller would continue to market the home with the right to accept other offers. If the seller did receive another offer, they would notify the buyer within 24 hours of entering into a contract, in which the buyer would have three days to remove the contingency. If they could not, the seller would then have the right to move forward with the new offer.
For the record, this is a common response to a contingent offer. The attorney, however, who clearly does not do this every day, was unfamiliar with such a response. He countered with the response that his client wouldn’t be protected if the seller didn’t simply take the home off the market.
Not protected from what?
The earnest money would be refundable. They could easily take their home off the market if they didn’t get an offer. They could even accept an offer with a counter of “Subject to Seller Acquiring a New Residence,” which protects them in case they don’t find a home of their choosing.
The attorney, however, was unfamiliar with these options as well. Not because he isn’t well-read, not because he doesn’t have enough schooling behind him, not because he isn’t intelligent. It is simply because he does not do this every single day. He does not know that, in this market, you don’t have to accept a contingent offer because you will, most likely, get another one. In this case, it cost his “client” the home they wanted. The seller couldn’t take the risk of taking it off the market, especially if this attorney was planning to represent them with the sale of their home as well.
It begs the question: how many attorneys does it take to fill out a Real Estate Purchase Contract? Just one; but only if he/she is a licensed and experienced Realtor as well.