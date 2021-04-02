Ten — the number has many connotations. For some, it can indicate a perfect score. For others, it may suggest that they need to hit the books a little harder next time. Ten was not a great age for me. I was in the fifth grade and Dr. Tak was my teacher. He was militant, and more than mildly odd as well. He spoke with an accent, and he expected perfection. Recess was a sacred time for all of us, until he was assigned recess duty. These were in the days when it was not unheard of to use a yardstick to rap a child’s knuckles. Mine were frequently bruised. It seems I often spoke out of turn. Go figure.
Ten is also the number that our beloved IRS often uses in front of two other numbers — and sometimes some acronyms that no one has ever quite figured the meaning of — to name their cryptic and circuitous forms and IRS tax code sections. There’s the often referred to Form 1040, the 1040-SR, the 1040-ES, the 1099-INT, the 1099-DIV and, for the purpose of real estate, there is the 1031 exchange.
One would be hard-pressed to spend a lifetime in a real estate career and not run into a few of these transactions. For clarification, I am in no way giving any tax advice here. I could get in a lot of trouble for that. Not to mention, I am not even close to qualified to do such a thing. That being said, it is helpful to understand the simple terminology and premise of this code so that one may seek out the appropriate advice from a tax professional.
A 1031 exchange is actually a type of tax deferment. Basically, it is a legal way to avoid paying capital gains taxes on the sale of an investment or business property. This is highly desirable because the taxes are pretty steep and are oftentimes collected at both the state and federal levels. Of course, and bless their hearts.
Referring to Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code (not light reading material), an investor may defer the taxes on a sold investment or business property if they exchange the property with a “like-kind” property. Of course, there are strict and precise rules to be followed when doing so. Essentially, however, an investor could defer the capital gains until they run out of time on this earth, potentially avoiding paying taxes into perpetuity. Again, this is not advice.
“Like-kind” is a general term but the IRS requires specific characteristics. According to the IRS, “Like-kind property is property of the same nature, character or class. Quality or grade does not matter. Most real estate will be like-kind to other real estate. For example, real property that is improved with a residential rental house is like-kind to vacant land. One exception for real estate is that property within the United States is not like-kind to property outside the United States.
Umm, what? That doesn’t sound much like “like-kind” to me; but no one sought my illustrious and well-thought-out opinion. One may incorrectly assume the rules are pretty liberal when, in fact, they are not. While the IRS provides some general direction, as described above, there are traps. If the IRS decides that the property does not actually meet the specifics of the ambiguous definition, the IRS will charge the tax anyway, and the investor may not find out until they file the form (form 8824) to claim the tax advantage. Again, bless their hearts.
That is why it is imperative to obtain advice from a trusted and experienced certified public accountant (CPA) before selling and buying investments willy-nilly. It is also important to keep in mind, timing is critical as well. Federal law dictates that a new, “like-kind” property must be identified within 45 days after selling a property and the final closing of the replacement property must be within 180 days after the sale. With very little market inventory, that can be a tricky prospect.
A CPA is not the only trusted professional to be consulting. In order to find a property, an experienced real estate professional should be in on the search as well as a reputable 1031 exchange company. Many local title companies have a 1031 exchange department, but your Realtor can guide you to one if there is any question.
As for myself, I’m more partial to the number five. It seems my best life has been lived within these numbers.