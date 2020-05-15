“I agree to the terms and service. Click here.” While most of us don’t spend the 40-plus minutes reading the terms and services we are agreeing to, it might be to our peril.
A recent study was done among college students. They were asked to download an app to their phones. To complete the download, they had to agree to the terms and services. Within these terms and services, they were agreeing to share their information with the National Security Agency (the top-secret government agency that everyone is afraid of sharing such information with), and agreeing to give up their first born child. A full 98% clicked “agree.”
Fortunately, this was a fake app used only for the purpose of seeing how many people read the fine print before clicking that they agree. Turns out, not many, unless the first born kid was more than they bargained for (and what kid is not)?
Last week, I received a frantic call from a client. We are selling her home and she had previously referred her daughter and son-in-law to me to help them find a home as well. Since they were living with the parents and the parents were moving, this was a time sensitive issue. However, when I contacted them, they informed me that they had been working with another Realtor who they contacted from a listing they had asked to see. That was my cue to put my resting disappointed face on and slowly back away. That is a line I don’t cross.
Technically, I could have asked if they had signed an Exclusive Buyer-Broker Agency Agreement with this specific Realtor, and if they hadn’t, I could have advised them to “dump and jump” (i.e., dump that agent and jump to a new one). This is not an industry term ... it is just a world according to Jen term. I have an entire book of them. Either way, I think, contract or no contract, if an agent has spent time showing someone homes, and the client feels like they are being served well by this particular agent, then there is no reason for me to home in. There are enough real estate transactions for everyone.
I did follow up with my clients, however, just to be sure that the kids had found something and wouldn’t be homeless when closing time came for my sellers. They informed me that they did have a closing date on a home of their own, as well, and they should be long gone by the time we closed on the sale of this home.
Just a couple of days later, my client contacted me again. “Jen, I realize this is out of the scope of our agreement, but I’m wondering if you have ever run into this before. The kids signed a buyer-broker agreement that was attached to an offer that was made on a home a couple of months ago. They didn’t win the bid and they didn’t really love the agent they were working with, so they found another agent that they felt listened to their needs a little more attentively. When the second agent asked if they were working with anyone, the kids told her they had made an offer with another agent but didn’t get the home. They were not aware that they had signed the buyer-broker agreement for exclusive agency as well. After closing on the home with the second agent, the first agent called to follow up and see if they wanted to look at any more homes, unaware that they had purchased and closed a home with the help of the second agent. The first agent is now pursuing her 3% commission on the purchase even though she was not involved at all. I think these kids are hosed.”
I recommended he talk to the agents and their brokers. Frankly, I was super relieved that I wasn’t agent No. 3. At the same time, however, I felt so bad for this young couple. They had signed a legal binding document without having any idea they were signing it, yet they weren’t coerced. No one held a gun to their head and made them sign. Yet, no one explained to them what they were signing either. The second agent had no idea they had signed exclusive agency with someone else previously. She had asked the right questions, and then did the work. She deserved a commission as well.
Frankly, I don’t know where it is written or if it is written, but part of our job is to be sure that our clients understand what they are signing. These are contracts that we, as agents, see every day. We are well versed in the language of the real estate purchase contract and all contracts associated with it. We are because we do it all day, every day. Our clients do not. Yet, they are still responsible for everything they sign.
Yesterday, my client called to tell me how the kids faired. Both agents agreed to split the commission. I was happy to hear this outcome. However it worked out, it would have pained me to see these first-time homeowners have to pay.
Perhaps it is a lesson hard learned. Read the fine print. Better yet, have someone you trust read it for you. It might save you your first born.