The symptoms include fatigue, weakness, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, severe headaches, cough, tightness of chest and wheezing. No, it is not COVID-19 I’m talking about — it’s mold exposure.
Alternaria, Aspergillus/Penicillium, Chaetomium, Fusarium, Pithomyces, Stachybotrys/Memnoniella and Ulocladium are not just probable names for children in the entertainment industry, but they are also the botanical names for the more toxic types of molds. These types of molds can grow, spread and thrive in certain environments inside the home and can create real havoc for individuals who are consistently exposed.
Admittedly, I would be one of the first people to admit that every party needs a fun guy. However, when the fungi show up instead, it can be a real buzzkill; literally.
Before freaking out because you ate some cheese yesterday with just a tiny spec of green on it (which you cut off before ingesting), rest assured that not all mold is created equal. There is yet to be a home that does not have some type of fungi living inside. Tiny mold spores disperse by wind or water, traveling long distances by clinging on fabric or any other semi-permeable surface, and survive environments that do not normally support growth. Kind of like a cockroach.
Mold requires only a few simple elements in order to grow. One requirement is adequate warmth. Mold does not grow below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, however, for the mold’s safety, it can still survive. It just remains in a dormant state until the right conditions come along. Much like a hibernating bear during the winter.
Mold does require oxygen, but only in exceptionally low concentrations, so no worries that it will die before its time due to lack of air. Also, mold can digest just about anything, so it will feed off whatever is available. Mold can survive on dirt, dust, dead skin cells and anything organic.
Many times, innocuous mold can be eliminated by a thorough cleaning with bleach. However, it is important to know what type of mold you are dealing with before simply wiping it away like the smile on your face when the mold peeks through again to bid you a good morning the next day.
A few weeks ago, during a home inspection for a client, the home inspector climbed up to the attic and noted the entire underside of the roof, for as far as he could access, was covered with mold. There were no other indications of this mold. After having it tested, it came back with pestilent levels of some of the above-mentioned types of mold. Upon further inspection, we found that the source was impossible to pinpoint since most of the attic was not accessible due to the pitch of the roof line. Either way, my clients wanted the house, but the mold had to be remediated.
I reminded the selling agent that although they have back-up offers on the property, they would, at this point, have to disclose the existence of the mold since the sellers now have material knowledge of it. After several competing bids from both the seller’s contractors as well as my buyer’s contractors, we were able to negotiate a reduction in purchase price so my clients could have the mold cleaned and identify the initial source so that it doesn’t keep recurring.
While a home with fungi that keeps hanging around, long after the party is over, may be more difficult to sell, it is possible. Inspections, multiple bids from more than one licensed and reputable disaster clean-up contractor, documentation of work done on remediation and follow-up inspections on both air quality as well as surface mold are imperative in the process.
Meantime, if you or someone in your home has experienced unexplainable symptoms, there could be a possibility of mold toxicity. The party for these fungi is over.