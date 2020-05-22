Damaged trusses, double-tapped wiring, missing shingles, reverse perimeter sloping, leaking master shower, water damage in ceiling, cracked kitchen cabinets, unattached plumbing, unattached toilets and a drain to nowhere are just some examples of issues found during inspections in ... wait for it ... new construction homes.
When purchasing a brand-spanking-new home, there are certain expectations most buyers have that would differ when purchasing an existing home. Not only should the home smell like fresh paint and new carpet, but all systems in the home should function properly as well. It is not unreasonable to expect that all of the plumbing would be hooked up, or that the first shower should not result in a need to build an ark.
It really should not come as a surprise when considering the sheer number of different subs that are engaged in the construction of a new home. On an average build, a projected 20 different subcontractors with a standard of four to five employees of their own may be working on the home. The National Association of Home Builders have estimated that more than 3,000 components are used in the construction of a home. Frankly, it would be humanly impossible for everything to go swimmingly.
Exacerbating the problem would be the fact that on July 1, 2019, Utah passed a law that eliminated the trade exam for general contractors. This followed the 2017 House Bill 313 that was passed into law which modified the Utah Construction Trades Licensing Act eliminating the requirement for specialty contractors to prove paid experience in the profession prior to licensing. Referring back to the Book of Jen, fewer requirements in an industry of so few requirements does not lend more credibility to a profession.
Fortunately, the new home must be built to code. State, city, county and municipal governments have set forth regulations governing the construction of a structure. A home must be issued an official Certificate of Occupancy by a local government inspector before being considered habitable. This is a minimum standard. Minimum. All the aforementioned issues on new construction homes were found post minimum government code inspection; and that list was not even close to all inclusive.
Rest assured, however, the builder is going to schedule a final walk-through. During this 10-15 minute period of time, a buyer can go through the entire home, project manager in tow, with a fine-tooth comb to be sure that everything is functioning the way it should. It is advised to have plenty of blue painter’s tape on hand to mark any scratches that may need touching up. As long as the paint is perfect and the dust has been cleared off the counters, the home should be good to go, and if not, there’s that one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty the builder will provide ... if they don’t lose your number and forget to call you back.
All passive-aggressiveness aside now, when building, have representation in your court. A Realtor, who is not representing the builder, will guide you through the process and will look out for your best interest, not the builder’s. The expertise provided during new home construction is just as important, if not even more so, than with an existing home; and they would guide you to a third-party inspection before closing.