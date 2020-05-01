There must be something in all that bottled water people have been hoarding. Two low appraisals in the same week would be too much of a coincidence. Perhaps it is the incessant wearing of jammy pants that has caused this sudden occurrence. If this is it, then I am going to insist that all appraisers get some pants on and do their job.
Appraisers have a tough job. Simplified, an appraiser’s job is to determine current market value of a property. In general, this is done by an on-site inspection of the property where the condition and amenities are noted. The appraiser then finds similar comparisons in the area that recently sold to help determine if the price of the home that has been agreed on between buyer and seller is fair market value. This is something the realtor has already done to a certain extent; however, a good appraisal goes into much more depth. Note the qualifier, “a good appraiser.”
The first appraisal was for a VA loan. This is a loan product for veterans and qualifications for these properties are a bit stricter than for a conventional type of loan. Despite that, both the area and amenities, as well as the square footage of this home, easily warranted the ask price. When the appraisal came in, a full week late, and we received word it was coming in lower than the price agreed upon, we got to work proving justification of offer price. With recent graphs, quoted appraisal guidelines and new comparables, this appraiser was able to change his value. We were left scratching our heads as to how we could provide what he needed to do his job, yet he could not.
Just two days later, one week before closing, I got a call from my buyer on another property. She was in tears. After weeks of calling, emailing and texting daily to check on the status of the 14-day overdue appraisal, it had finally come in. It was a full $238,000 low. That’s correct; not $238.00, not $2,380.000 but $238,000.
When my clients shared a copy of the appraisal, you could have knocked me over with a mini bottle of hand sanitizer. Not only was the value further off than the Kepler-252b (some 1,400 light years from Earth), but there was one simple exterior picture of the home, taken from the window of a car. Since the home was not listed on the MLS, there were no interior pictures, no pictures of the exterior in-ground saline pool with custom patio and iron fence, and custom landscaping. There was no way for this appraiser to know about the floor-to-ceiling windows in the back, with unmatched views of the mountains and valley. Nor the fact that the basement featured a full custom kitchen, high ceilings, walk-out entrance to the pool or heated driveways.
I would have been happy to provide this appraiser with pictures, details of the home and features of value, but he never called. I knew there were limited comparables to pick from in this area. The area is a new development and the homes in this neighborhood were individually custom built. There happened to be a well-respected appraiser who had just had a home built right up the street just a few months before.
I called him and explained the situation and asked if he would be willing to share his appraisal so we could try to convince this guy to change the value. He too was blown away with the given value. He gladly shared his appraisal. We then got copies of a couple of more new-build appraisals from generous neighbors. I pulled the graphs and charts to illustrate the growth in the area between the time these sold and the current date. The seller provided a spreadsheet as well as paid invoices for the cost of the home to build. Between the cost at build (two years previously), the growth graphs and the appraisals, the real value came in approximately $47,000 higher than ask price.
During this time, I learned that this specific lender (a large banking corporation that clearly does not worry about keeping one fish in a large sea of clients, happy), has a reputation of hiring bottom of the barrel appraisers. Appraisers that can’t get work anywhere else.
Perhaps I am not being fair. Maybe this guy’s legs were painted on. However, if they were not, he should have put some pants on said legs, stepped out of his car and done his job. Meantime, an experienced realtor can give you several options for reputable and local mortgage lenders, who are motivated to keep every client happy; a lesson hard learned.