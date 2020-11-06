Some 3,500 years ago, a man by the name of Moses led a mass exodus out of Egypt. It was no simple task. First, he had to confront the Pharaoh, perform some miracles, and inflict some plagues and pestilences, then he had to lead a large group of Israelites out of Egypt led by a pillar of clouds by day and a fire by night.
When the people, led by Moses himself, came up to the shores of the sea, he parted it for them and they proceeded to walk across on dry ground. Unfortunately for the ensuing Egyptians, the sea only parted for the Hebrews. They were all drowned and the Israelites were free at last.
They continued on their way for the next 40 years, essentially going in circles eating mana and worshipping idols, on and off. It was a tough go of it for Moses. These people had been out of the societal loop for some time and they were fairly hard-headed.
Sadly, Moses didn’t make it to the Promised Land with his people, but, thanks to Joshua, his people did.
Why go through all this trouble? What is the “why” behind a mass exodus for anyone? It is a question for the people participating in said exodus. That is why I put on my roving reporter hat and took it to the streets to ask them.
It was an easy ask. I am currently surrounded by California license plates. My immediate neighbors to both the left and right are new move-ins from the Eureka State. In fact, this very morning as I was returning home, I met the couple across the street who will be moving into their new build in December. They are coming from ... you guessed it ... California. These people, who may have initially “found it” (the meaning behind the “Eureka”), have, essentially, lost it. They have come here to Utah, home of the majestic mountains, multiple seasons (sometimes all in the same day), moderate taxes (comparatively) and many opportunities.
The overwhelming response to why our friends from the west have migrated, and are continuing to do so in droves, is simple. If I could describe it in one word, it would be “environmental.” Whether it is to escape the fires, the lack of season changes, the charged political atmosphere, the high costs or the turbulent violence, Utah seems to be the antidote.
I get it. I stinkin’ love this state. If I didn’t live here already, I would move here myself. As I sit here on my back patio, with the sun on my face, a light breeze lifting the page of my notebook and a view of the mountains, I am hearing the sounds of construction surrounding me. We are building because they are coming. Let’s scoot over and make room.
As a post script, they are NOT coming with wads of cash to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars over appraisal value for your house. Be reasonable and accept the 20 to 30 grand you are still going to get over ask price.