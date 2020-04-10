Out of breakdown comes possibility. This day, the sun is shining outside, and sunshine on my shoulders and a little vitamin D in my soul makes me happy. This makes it a little easier to look at the possibilities that are coming from this not so proverbial worldwide breakdown of which we are currently in the midst. Let’s focus on the good stuff.
Yesterday, I went outside to get the mail. As I was walking down my driveway, the little 4-year old girl who lives next door yelled over to me. “Hi, Jen. How come your lawn is so green? You must have put plenty of seasoning on it this year.”
I assured her that we had adequately “seasoned” our lawn and encouraged her to do the same. That, along with the root beer tree she will be planting shortly, will ensure that our neighbors will appreciate me educating their daughter on landscaping options. For the record, I have also given her baking advise, despite the fact that my oven is for purely aesthetic purposes. If it weren’t for this “crisis,” that little 4-year-old girl would have gone her entire life without seasoning the lawn. Proof that good things are happening.
As a society, we are all noticing things we wouldn’t have otherwise noticed. The lawns are greener, the flowers are blooming with more color and the black-capped chickadees are singing with more trill in their chirp than ever before.
The local real estate industry is busier than it has been in a long time. Globally, home has become something completely different to us. It has always been where we have landed after work. It is usually where we have always slept and relaxed. Now, however, home has become where we eat, play, study, exercise, work and worry. Problems now initiate and get solved in this same space. It is so much more than shelter. We have never spent this much time here.
This week, in my local travels, I have seen more people outside planting. Without being fully conscience of it, I believe people are planting their victory gardens. During World War I, civilians were encouraged through posters, various civic groups and chambers to plant their own vegetable, fruit and herb gardens. This was a huge campaign and resulted in mass education on canning and preserving the surplus crops. Now I know who to blame for the hot summer days standing on a sticky vinyl-floored kitchen peeling peaches.
Either way, if we are wondering why we have a sudden overpowering urge to plant a garden, know that it is likely in our DNA. We are planting our victory gardens. We will come out of this crisis. Our world and our nation will heal. We will rise up from the ground with new, refreshing ideas. We will have learned how resilient we really are, how creative and how much we appreciate other humans. Perhaps we will also be kinder with one another and treat each other with more respect and humanity.
What we, as a nation, cannot afford to do is be the same people that we were before. In our efforts to shelter-in-place, we have to have derived some meaning from it all. Even if it is only to become more fully aware and grateful.