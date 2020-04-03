Back in the old days, when people were still working, businesses were still open and toilet paper was still available in a variety of sizes, brands, plies and quilted designs, we were so busy with our lives that we didn’t have time to focus on anything that wasn’t right in front of us; that was B.C. (before coronavirus). We had lists of things to do, but no time to do them. Now that we are weeks into our new reality, we are finding we have nothing but time — and most of it is spent sitting smack dab in the middle of our homes, looking at those very lists that we have put off until the day that we have “more time.” Well friends, that day has come.
Fortunately, the real estate industry has continued to keep most of us very busy. This means that I am still not spending an exorbitant amount of time looking at my list. Unfortunately, however, the rest of my family is. Also, most of my office work is being done in my home now, so I get a closer peek at how the list is coming along and how the “extra” time is being spent by my family. Surprisingly, it is not as productive as I had hoped.
Today I came home from an appointment, for example, to find my husband using the intercom system (which I wasn’t aware we had). “All guests report to the Lido deck where we will be offering entertainment and games ... that’s the Lido deck in 20 minutes.”
Surprisingly, none of our “guests” replied. They were all still asleep. I’m losing hope about the list getting done anytime soon.
For us, the list includes replacing composite steps with stone pavers in our yard so my parents don’t trip when they come over, organizing the garage (honestly, who doesn’t have this on their list), turning the extra storage area into a she shed, building shelves in the room under the stairs for children’s books for my nieces and nephews, and the never-ending gardening projects.
All of these items will add either value and/or salability to our home. Although I don’t plan to move again, ever, I know how many times I have said those words and how many houses I have declared to be my final resting place. Either way, these are all things I want to do to enjoy the home I live in now, regardless of how long I spend here.
Although we have avoided the list by playing copious games of Scrabble, painting the dog’s nails and building zombie proof bunkers, many people are actually moving forward with the items on their lists. If you are one of the few who are lacking a list, allow me to take this opportunity to give you one.
How is the paint around your door frames? This is something that we see in a majority of existing homes that has been on the list for some time. It is usually one of the last things on the list, so it rarely gets completed.
How old is the garage door? The garage door is like the smile on the face of your home. It can drastically change the appearance of a home, in both a good way as well as bad. Take a real, authentic look at that garage. A new door can be had for $1,000 and some change. A new paint job for less than one-tenth that. Give it some thought.
Now that the sun is starting to shine, the deck can become actual living space — if you can safely walk on it without falling through. Home improvement stores are considered essential services. Not falling through your deck is essential as well.
Those are just a few ideas. Go ahead and jot down the following items as well: clean out the gutters, change the furnace filter, repair leaking faucets and replace missing roof tiles, or replace a missing roof altogether. Any commonly deferred maintenance items can be addressed now, because we have finally found the time.