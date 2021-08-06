Basic macroeconomic theory (which is oxymoronic) tells us that when aggregate demand, which is the total amount of goods and services consumers are willing to purchase in an economy during a certain period, changes in a way the alters its relationship to aggregate supply, a “shift” occurs. Boring, but relevant; because that is exactly what is occurring today in the real estate market. This simply means you must do the dishes now before showing your home.
This is probably not surprising news. Real estate has been a hot topic for the past year. There is no lack of opinion on the topic either. The word on the street concerning the state of the market can vary more than crayon colors in a box of Crayolas. Rest assured, however, that we are not on the brink of a crash. That we are headed for a crash is an armchair opinion not remotely based on fact.
If we want to at least base an opinion on some factual data, we need to head on back to Economics 101 which teaches us that there are five basic factors that can cause a shift in demand. These include income, prices of related goods, trends and tastes, expectations and the size and composition of the population. Although these factors are based in concrete economic theory, there are psychological and sociological factors at play.
Frankly, the cost of housing was rising too high too fast. Demand has been far higher than supply. This hasn’t changed; however, we may have failed to predict the impact that the less-concrete sciences (psychological and social) have on the market. Too many lost bids to cash buyers, or buyers willing to waive contingencies, or bring in inconceivable amounts of cash to pay over appraised value at closing have taken a toll. Perhaps the famous lyrics from Twisted Sister are finally playing loud in the mind of the consumer; “We’re not gonna take it. Oh no, we ain’t gonna take it. We’re not gonna take it anymore.”
Rest assured, however, it is still an unconventionally active market. We are still seeing multiple offers on less expensive homes; we are just seeing three or four instead of 20-30. The first-time home inventory has always been a hot commodity in the Utah market and will continue to be. It is mid- to upper-range homes and luxury homes that are taking a little longer to sell. But there’s still no need to panic — this is actually normal. Experienced agents are familiar with this.
This is the time when it is critically important to have an agent who is keeping a close eye on the market, communicating frequently, getting feedback from showings and adjusting and changing, when possible, to respond to repeated feedback. It is also important to consistently review a listed property’s position among the competition in the same price range and area. Adjustments may need to be made according to these shifts we are seeing in the market. Take a breath. Again, this is normal. After all, isn’t “normal” what we were all begging for in 2020?
Back to economics, there has been no sudden change or false conditions implemented to have created any sort of a bubble. Not one of the five basic economic factors referred to has shifted alarmingly. As sellers, we have just been spoiled. Let’s go back to vacuuming the floor, putting the dishes away and leaving the pets out of the pictures and we will be just fine.