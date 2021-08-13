It has been said that repetition is the mother of learning. With that in mind, it has come to my attention that it is time to repeat the plea to use an exclusive buyer’s agent when purchasing a new construction home.
It may be that not everyone reads my weekly rants — or perhaps it is simply that the topic at hand has not been addressed in some time. Either way, it begs a recapitulation of some key points on the issue.
A few days ago, I had a past client text me to let me know they will be in the market for a bigger home in the next couple of months. I had represented them in the purchase of their first home a little over three years ago, and since that time, they had both been promoted in their jobs, updated their current home, and built some good equity, which they could now use for a sizable down payment on a new home. They mentioned that they wouldn’t be opposed to looking at new construction, but they wanted to meet with me to discuss the possibilities. We made an appointment for a few days later.
The following day, I received another text. “We still want to meet with you, but we will just need help selling our current home as we met with a builder last night and decided to have them build us a home.”
This, for one, is an exercise-free way to drive my heart rate up to the maximum beats per minute. They had done the one thing that I would have implored them not to do if I had met with them first. When I began to list the many reasons why they should use a buyer’s agent to represent them, they proceeded to let me know that they aren’t worried since it is a builder that is doing an entire community, so they are official. The only thing this means to me is that they especially need their own representation in this transaction.
The new home specialist (aka seller’s agent) at the model home is there specifically to represent the builder. They have been trained by the builder to represent the builder and protect the interests of the builder…not the buyer. The model home that said specialist is sitting in is loaded with many upgrades and professionally staged. The price that you are given is for the base model. Add indoor plumbing and that killer deal for new construction just became expensive. All jokes aside, it is easy to spend an extra $100,000 to $200,000 in simple upgrades, that may seem standard. An experienced Realtor can help with the navigation of these decisions and costs.
Although a buyer may think they can get a better deal by not bringing their own agent, this is, in general, simply not the case at all. Paying a buyer’s agent is generally included in the base price of the home for most builders. If a buyer does not bring their own agent, that is just more money in the builder or the builder’s agent’s pocket … not the buyers.
Why not bring your own representation — especially if if it is free? In fact, it may be able to save you money since an experienced agent is familiar with the incentives offered by most builders and what can and cannot be negotiated in a specific market and area.
Proper documentation and contract correction are imperative with new home construction as well. Most builders have their own contracts. These contracts, unlike the standard Utah Real Estate Purchase Contract, are geared more specifically toward protecting the seller, rather than the buyer. They are long and detailed and can include language that can be difficult to understand by anyone that is not familiar with the way they are written. Non-refundable earnest money, building deposits, hidden costs, and even specifications for reselling can all be couched in terms that are fuliginous.
While it is easy to continue to expound, ad nauseam, on the many reasons to bring your own agent to the table when purchasing a new construction home, I will let the matter rest … for now. Once I laid out the list of reasons for my client, and begged them to get representation — even if it wasn’t myself — they agreed, and we are moving forward, not having cost them a cent. At the risk of sounding repetitious, or perhaps more like a mother, I’ll say it again: Use a buyer’s agent when purchasing new construction.