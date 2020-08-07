It may be 5 o’clock somewhere, but in this little part of the world it is 2 a.m., not p.m. I’m lying awake on my bed, my eyes have adjusted to the dark and I can see the outline of the windows, the doors and the bathroom, leading to the closet. I hear the soft snore and feel the weight of our white husky puppy lying at the end of the bed on my feet. It is for these reasons that I know, when I awaken at night, where I am.
This simple description details the characteristics of a bedroom. Frankly, the definition of a bedroom is even simpler than that. According to Webster’s, a bedroom is defined as “a room furnished with a bed and intended primarily for sleeping.” Although this is Webster’s definition, I have seen some broad interpretations of this description from others.
Just yesterday, for example, I took some clients through a home that was listed as having three bedrooms. As we entered the home, we walked into an open kitchen/family room area. There was a half-bath off the hallway across from the interior door leading to the garage. Upstairs, there was a landing area, a laundry closet, a full bathroom, and two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms, the master, featured a walk-in closet and another full bath.
After opening every door and walking through each room multiple times, we could not, for the life of any of us, find the third bedroom. I offered a free Hawaiian vacation to whoever found the third bedroom first. To no avail. Regardless of the value of the incentive, the third bedroom was not to be found.
This is not the first time I have run into this. Bedrooms add value to a home. Thus, it is a definite benefit when there is an abundance. Whether it is the agent or the owner who insists there is an extra bedroom somewhere in the house, if the appraiser doesn’t count it, it is not there.
After speaking to the agent on the other side of this particular home in which we searched in vain for the extra bedroom, she explained to me that the landing area at the top of the stairs could easily be converted to a bedroom. Although there was no door, or wall on one side, nor a closet, there was a window, as well as enough square footage.
I told her that while I appreciated her creative approach, as well as her vision that a space that could “easily be converted to a bedroom,” it was NOT a bedroom and an appraiser would be hard pressed to see it as such. Without a third bedroom, I could not justify the ask price on the home.
A minimum amount of square footage is paramount to earn the title of “bedroom.” Despite what sellers in big cities argue, 5 square feet does not constitute enough space to warrant that label ... even if you can, comfortably, put a child-sized sleeping bag in there.
A bedroom also needs a window, as well as a door. One must be able to not only enter, but exit the room as well. It is also useful to be able to stand upright in at least one part of the room. Especially if you are only 5’1”.
A few months ago, when we purchased our home, we had more than a couple of my daughter’s friends volunteer to live in the room above the garage. It has plenty of square footage, vaulted ceilings, windows, as well as a door. There is really only one deterrent preventing us from calling this a bedroom, and thus, thankfully, having to deny the multiple requests due to humaneness: the room is not vented.
To be fair, someone could probably be comfortable up there between 30 to 60 days out of the year, but they would need to find another place to roost for the other 305 days. All that moving in and out, is hardly worth it.
Lastly, a closet is a favorable asset to a bedroom. Although I wonder why my youngest daughter even has one, since she stores her clothes on the floor. The closet doesn’t need to be elaborate. It doesn’t even, technically, need a door. The definition of a closet can be much broader than a bedroom itself. Walmart happens to have a portable fabric zip-up closet with a peek-a-boo window for just $32.95 offering both form and function on a budget.
This is what I do at 2 a.m. while lying in bed with my eyes open. Now that I can get that off my chest, perhaps I’ll be able to sleep.