Early this morning, as I was sitting at my computer with my dog on my lap, I began to reminisce about how I got here. Not here at my desk — that occurred by getting out of bed and walking through the hallway and sitting on this chair — but here, with a dog in my lap.
When I was growing up, my family did not have any pets. We had kids. Too many of them. Nine to be exact. There was no room for pets. As I shifted into adulthood and a family of my own, I simply defaulted to no pets as well. I did not have experience with them, and I was a busy working mom of three girls as rambunctious and difficult as myself. However, all my kids came to this planet with a serious love for animals of all kinds. I relented. We started with a ferret and then gained a couple of rats (they really do make excellent pets; they are smart, obedient, easily trained and entertaining). Eventually we made the leap and got a dog, followed by a horse. I am hoping we’re not working up to a tiger. Horrible things can happen with a tiger from what I hear, not to mention, I am highly allergic to cats.
Back to today. I am sitting with my dog on my lap. He is a miniature yorkie and he is wearing his new shirt that I impulsively bought him yesterday when I went to pick up our other dog from the groomer; the freshly shampooed pure white husky with a pink bow in her hair (fur). Twenty-five years ago, I would have rolled my eyes so loudly at this spectacle that the sound could have vaporized water. Not anymore. The person who declaredly was never going to be that person ... has become that person. Our two dogs, who in no way get along with each other, have matching yellow raincoats and hats, in case of inclement weather, as well as galoshes for their paws. Today, however, my dog is wearing a tee. It’s casual Friday.
Over the weekend, my neighbors brought home a couple of baby goats. We spent a fair amount of time holding, feeding and playing with them. We talked about getting a couple of goats of our own. Perhaps some chickens as well. We could start a menagerie.
Alas, however, we realize we cannot. While our home and yard are perfect for our two dogs (and some adult children who still reside with us), it is not perfect for goats. Our neighbor’s home is. They have an area specifically for the goats. Also, one for the dogs, and an enclosed area for the chickens.
A few weeks ago, I listed a home on several acres of land. It is a veritable ranch with an indoor riding arena, indoor and outdoor horse stables and a pasture. The home, as well as the outbuildings and land, are specific to horses. It could probably accommodate some livestock as well, if needed.
At some point, when shopping for a home or considering a move, it is wise to consider who and what will be residing there. Some spaces can be modified to accommodate various critters, while others cannot. Currently, over 70% of people in the U.S. own pets. More than 80% of these pet owners say their animals play a considerable role in deciding their next living situation. As Realtors, we see this every day. Our clients want a fenced yard for the dog, a mud room for the pet paws and a pet door. Pets are relevant, and they are becoming more so in our nation.
It is no wonder. At least one of my dogs loves me unconditionally and is glad to see me when I come home, unlike my children. In return, we give them a soft place to land in each room in our main floor spaces, a large yard to roam at will, a doggy-door to go in and out whenever they desire, their own pantry cupboard with a variety of treats, a wardrobe closet (they do have to share) and an invisible fence to keep at least one of them safe (the other blows right through while getting zapped the entire time).
Lest there is any question, we do provide our children the same. Instead of unconditional love and happiness upon our arrivals home, however, they give us rent money to live there. For the record, the fence doesn’t work for either of them as well.