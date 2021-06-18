Directly above the toilet in the office bathroom reads a sign, “I aim to keep this bathroom clean. Your aim will help.” As the landlord of this building in which an office full of men, apart from myself, reside, I quickly found it necessary to hang a reminder that they are responsible for cleaning up their own messes. Often, I have found that a verbal prompt, in the form of “your mother doesn’t live here,” is a necessary follow up as well.
Although I only made it to a full 12 days of kindergarten (not that my grandpa didn’t drop me off there, but that I found diversions that attracted my attention before entering the school that often resulted in a nice police officer escorting me home), I did learn that we had to clean up our own messes. This is one message that stuck with me and has served me well. “Do not throw sand in the sand box,” however, did not. Either way, I like a clean space.
There is a sentence in 10.3 (d) of the Real Estate Purchase Contract that defines what the condition of the property should be when it is turned over from the seller to the buyer. “Deliver the property to buyer in broom-clean condition and free of debris and personal belongings” is the exact verbiage.
Broom clean is a quaint term, isn’t it? The definition of which really depends on who is doing the sweeping. I have seen the gamut as far as interpretation. Some sellers have never owned a broom and wouldn’t know what to do with one if they were gifted a broom, while others use the vacuum, a broom, a mop and a plethora of cleaning products to shine up the home from top to bottom. The term leaves ample room for broad interpretation.
Just last week, I received two phone calls from buyers’ agents. I had represented the sellers in both transactions, and we had signed, funded and recorded. When it was time to turn over the keys, neither of these homes were presented in broom-clean condition. Even a broad definition could not save the fact that both of these homes had not only dust, but plenty of debris and personal belongings. Both were divorce situations and both blamed the other for leaving their stuff behind. With one of the homes, she engaged the help of family members anyway and cleaned all the leftovers up; none of which were actually hers. In the other, both refused to do it. I told the agent I would bring my trailer over and we would get it done. When I arrived, the buyer’s agent had already done it. It takes a village.
Neither of these situations held a candle to the home I sold several years ago where the couple were genuine hoarders. It was during the short-sale, bank-owned years. We had received an offer on the home and the couple had 30 days to vacate. I had worked with hoarders before so I knew that the stuff was a symbol of a much deeper issue for them and since I am a Realtor, and not a therapist, I attempted to just stay in my lane and encourage them to begin packing immediately. This included all six of the broken toilets in the garage as well as the years of accumulated magazines, newspaper clippings and expired vitamin supplies.
A few days later, I checked in to see how the packing was going. It was not. I reminded them that they had limited time to pack, that once the deed was recorded, they would be trespassing. They assured me all would be well.
I continued to check in three or four times a week, until closing to find the same results. I was clearly far more worried than they were. Settlement day came. I asked if they had been able to clear out the home. They assured me they were still working on it. I told them their time was up. The home did not belong to them any longer. They were not even close to done. Due to an incredibly patient buyer and agent, the couple moved everything out to the front yard so the new buyers could start the much-needed rehab on the interior of the home. It took them an entire six weeks to clear their stuff from the yard. Most buyers would not have been so generous.
As for broom clean, the golden rule applies. How clean would you want your new home to be?