They say hindsight is 20/20. Easy for “them” to say; after all, it’s hindsight, of course it’s going to be 20/20. This is not rocket science. Now, if we could figure out a way to perfect our foresight vision, that would really be something of value.
A few days ago, my hard-working, supportive, loving, and occasionally adorable, stepdad, shared an article with me titled, “I just bought my first home at age 47, and this is what I learned.” The very title of the article got me thinking about my own first home buying experience and how it has altered, not just my future home buying experiences, but also, the entire future of my life.
Back in the day, long before iPhones, or DoorDash, or Uber; home buyers had to save money for a down payment before purchasing a home. I had finished school, started a job, and had a kid. Everything was lining up swimmingly. After a mandatory two year wait time of proving a work history on commission only based pay, we were ready. We knew where we wanted to land, and we knew our budget. It didn’t take long for us to locate a great little 2-bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the desired location. The buying process went smoothly, and we moved in.
Since we had gone in a little under budget with the home, we had a little extra cash after moving in to purchase the mandatory items needed for first time homeowners. Thus, I immediately took that extra cash, and bought a charming little outdoor table and chair set for my covered patio. Now that may not have been everyone’s first priority, worry not … there’s more. I also bought a grill. There I was, no blinds on the windows, no lawnmower, no ladders or shovels or toolkits, just some cute patio furniture and something to cook a burger on.
Having less than 2 feet between our home and each of the neighbors, made for some tricky finagling avoiding windows for the next couple of months until we could get some window coverings. We did, however, get to know or neighbors very quickly. We had to. We needed to borrow a lawn mower. It was only for the summer, though. By fall we had purchased our own. Yeah us.
Unfortunately, by the end of the fall, our mower had been stolen; along with my bike, one of our beloved patio chairs, and a stroller. These were not items that had been left out front either. They were under the covered patio in our fully fenced backyard. We would never have left them out front. We lived on a veritable expressway. One of the two highest traffic areas in the city. This wasn’t just an alternate route … it was THE route. Traffic pollution, my friends, is a real thing.
A few weeks after the missing assets incident, our neighbor (not the one we had borrowed the mower from) came to our door and asked us if we wanted to buy a bike he was selling. The bike looked strangely familiar. I asked if he had a stroller and/or mower he would want to sell as well. He said he had already sold those. Sadly, this kid was serious. He honestly had no clue he was asking the owner of these assets to purchase them back. He came back later to ask for cigarette money. I declined.
We occupied this home for the next three years. We had accumulated a little bit of equity and decided to sell. It took one year for the home to sell.
I bought my first home at 27 and this is what I learned: location matters; If we had purchased a home just two houses away, we wouldn’t have been on the autobahn and our house would have sold within weeks; a covered patio is not synonymous to a locked garage; window blinds should always be the first item purchased for a home; a lawn mower should be the second and then stored in a secure location; crime statistics should be taken into account; and finally, kids should neither be smoking nor stealing, let alone ask others to purchase their contraband.
My 20/20, in this case, was hindsight; but it doesn’t have to be hindsight for everyone. If we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. This has helped shape my present, both within my profession, helping others bring hindsight to the forefront, before purchasing, as well as in my personal life. Live and learn.