As of this writing, there are two days until the portly, Jolly Ol’ Elf dons his shiny black boots and fur-lined jacket and traipses around the globe for his once-a-year 12-hour work shift. Unless I am in for a visit by three ghosts, introduced by a former neurotic, pale-faced business partner on Christmas Eve, as of this reading, I am breathing a deep sigh of relief.
Currently, I am wading through the myriad of ribbons and tags, packages, boxes and bags, and looking forward to the conclusion of the season when we all join hands in a circle and sing to perfectly synchronized Christmas bells, carve the roast beast, and call it a year.
There is much to look forward to in 2020 in Utah real estate. It is no secret that Utah will continue to be a leader in population growth. This will remain great news for sellers as supply and demand will naturally result in a continued increase in selling prices. However, as we have learned from the later part of 2019 when housing prices increase too rapidly, buyers can become either discouraged or simply priced out the market. As a result, experts predict that, although home prices will continue to rise, it will be at a slower pace than in the past. It continues to be a win for sellers but also becomes a win for buyers as well since home ownership will still be attainable.
The slower pace, however, will warrant sellers to have to do their dishes and sweep the floors before showings now. The multiple offers are probably not going to be flying in at the pace they have been in the past without a little extra effort. Cleaning the toilets can really go a long way as well.
More good news looms concerning interest rates. Although economists can not predict with any certainty what the market will do, the word on the street for now, is that rates will remain steady depending on factors such as; tariffs, trade wars, and of course, tweets.
New builds are predicted to increase as well. Although the land is a very hot commodity right now. There is a finite amount of land available for building. As a result, large lot sizes are quickly becoming a luxury of the past. Smaller, more affordable homes and multi-family housing are on the rise and will continue to be, as the population in Utah expands.
Millennials will increasingly hold much of the buying power in the market. Since most of the shopping for this group is done online, it is critical to have impeccable photography. Size isn’t as important as location and amenities. Time is money to these programming hipsters. It is important for sellers to know their target market.
Exciting times are on the horizon. The new year will bring much to look forward to in the real estate market; looking forward to it…2020 bring it on!