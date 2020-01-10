Last week, on the first day of the New Year, in a new decade, I boarded an airplane with six other people at o’dark-thirty in the morning, and we embarked on a trip to “the happiest place on Earth.” This would not be the first time I will have chosen to spend an exorbitant amount of hard earned money to stand in line for an absurd amount of time to ride a 4½ minute ride and then spend $17.50 (per person) on a soda with a magical straw (magical, because it is shaped like Mickey Mouse ears). Everyone should have this experience at least once in their lifetime and my son-in-law had never been. Plus, it was an easy Christmas present that required absolutely no time at the mall; win/win.
Disneyland is timeless. The characters never change their clothes, never get tired and never stop smiling. The first time I went to Disneyland, I was 18 years old. Without disclosing my current age, suffice it to say, it was a long time ago; and Snow White is still wearing the blue-bodice dress with puffy red and white sleeves. Main Street is still cobblestoned and lined with classic shops, and Mickey’s house has not been remodeled since old Walt himself built it.
Frankly, Mickey doesn’t need to remodel his house. Not only does he have no intention of selling, even if he did, it would certainly be considered “historical” in nature and any remodeling would mar the integrity of the structure. If Mickey did decide to sell, however, I would urge him to apply to the National Register of Historic Places. This could really help his property value. This is an official list of properties that have some significance in American History. I would be so bold to say, his house could easily qualify.
Once his home nomination was approved, for a small fee, he would receive an official plaque to place on his building. With this plaque in place, his price per square foot would increase substantially.
Although we do have a number of registered historic homes in this pretty great state of ours, most of our homes are not what one would call, “timeless.” In other words, the “historic” nature of some of our homes, will not increase the price per square foot by a long shot. There are however, a few modest updates that one could make to help the value of a home without breaking the bank (like a trip to Disneyland easily can).
The biggest bang for the buck in updates is paint and flooring. This can drastically change the look of a home as well as the value and sell ability. While 50 shades of gray were the trend for the last five years, this new decade is slated to turn popular hues back to more neutral warmer tones; and more people are turning to vinyl and laminate flooring to replace carpet and the less resistant hardwood. Paint can also work magic on the cabinets of an outdated kitchen, if done correctly.
Another modest upgrade can be made by purchasing new fixtures for the kitchen and bath. A new faucet, shower head, and even vanity can really update a bathroom with minimal costs.
Never underestimate the value of lighting as well. It’s difficult to put a finger on when looking at a home, yet when the lighting is updated, people notice. It is helpful to use the same type of light bulb throughout the home. Warm white LED bulbs are a safe bet. If a room is lacking in light, place lamps around the room to give the space a more open, bright look. There is a significant difference between walking into a well-lit home and a dark home.
Finally, if windows are the eyes of the home, and the eyes are the windows to the soul, be sure they are clean and sparkling. Interesting side note, I don’t even recall seeing windows in Mickey’s house. What does that say about this iconic rodent?