Last night I came home to three packages on my doorstep. I wish I could say that I was gearing up for Christmas, but alas, they are all gifts for the December birthdays in my family. Either way, ‘tis the season for packages left on doorsteps.
‘Tis also the season for porch pirates; the prowling thieves who lurk in the shadows of doorsteps and live by the mantra, “You buy it, we steal it.” Were it my doorstep they stole from, they would be enjoying a personalized 500 piece puzzle of the front page of The New York Times on the day my sister was born, a pink fuzzy scarf, and a recipe book entitled “Keto Soups.” Merry Christmas, sticky-fingered kleptos.
This brings me to an idea for a great holiday gift; a home surveillance system. In the past few years, I have noticed a definite influx of security device installation in homes as they have become more user-friendly and affordable. In fact, it has become a fun point of controversy in the real estate industry as “expectation of privacy” is called into question.
As an example, I recently had a seller who has security cameras in place both inside and outside of the property. The cameras did not include audio; however, they did record clear video. They were able to determine by facial expressions whether someone was interested or not in their home. They were also able to see how long each party spent in the home while looking, which was also helpful in determining a party’s potential interest.
While all this seems harmless, there have been instances where the use of security equipment has been used to leverage price negotiations. If you walk into the “perfect” home and begin gushing about the idealness, the seller is likely to use this intelligence to obtain the “perfect” asking price as well.
While both state and federal wiretapping laws require consent for recording audio conversations, there are some exceptions. One of these exceptions is the aforementioned, “reasonable expectation of privacy.” The same exception applies to video recordings as well. Does a buyer have a reasonable expectation of privacy when touring a home that is listed for sale? Since the home is for sale, is it now considered a public place?
There is some argument that the buyers should not actually have this expectation since they are touring the home as part of a commercial transaction; i.e. it becomes somewhat of a “public place” when listed on the market.
Clearly, there is no clarity. The legalities of the use of security systems during the time a home is listed is a tread into muddy waters. The best case of defense would be for buyers to save their verbal enthusiasm about a home, as well as their financial situation and facial expressions for the car ride back. Practice the poker face.
As for sellers, since we really don’t know if it is legal to record activity during a showing, it wouldn’t hurt to protect yourselves as well by posting a sign to notify potential buyers that the cameras are running. As a side note as well, don’t take that enthusiasm for gospel truth. A buyer may walk into one home and love everything about it, but then walk into the next one and love everything about it even more than the last. I have been a witness to this on many an occasion.
As for the porch pirates, however, record them to your heart’s content. They should be sentenced to a lifetime of doing everyone else’s Holiday shopping.