This week, I decided to take advantage of the last of the nice weather and go on a little hike. After roping a couple of friends into going with me, which is no small task, since I am notorious among my friends and family for having a tendency to underestimate the length and elevation gain of my choice of hiking trails, I donned my new Merrell hiking boots and we headed up the trail. Things were going along swimmingly, until I suddenly, and inexplicably, tripped and fell. Unsure of how this happened or what exactly I had tripped on, I quickly stood, brushed myself off, and continued to ascent, only to have the exact same thing happen again less than a minute later. This time, I stood a little more cautiously. I watched my footing as I deliberately placed one foot in front of the other. Then, I saw it happening again, in real time. The loop from the tie in my right shoe got caught in the lacing hook on my left. It was suddenly like having both my shoelaces tied together. I went down again. I had literally been tripping over my own feet. I tucked my shoe lace loops into my boots and ascended the rest of the way, without incident (with the exception of a few predictable mumblings from the friends about the distance and altitude).
There are plenty of ways one can trip over one’s own feet. In real estate, the most common way would be to use a discount brokerage or try to sell your own home. This afternoon, in fact, we are closing with a buyer who is purchasing a home that is for sale by owner. Fortunately, they were open to my buyer having representation. I worked directly with the sellers. After pulling comparisons on their home, I found that it was being offered below market value. This was great for my buyer. We also needed them to pay for his closing costs. Normally, in a market that has been as active as ours has been, closing costs have been difficult to negotiate. Sellers haven’t needed to make those concessions when multiple offers are on the table. However, since an unrepresented seller does not get the normal exposure to the market place that a represented seller would, there is little competition. An unrepresented seller also does not have a finger on the pulse of the everyday market, and as a result, is not aware of the conditions that change so frequently in a market such as ours. No worries. This was all to my buyer’s benefit. My buyer received full closing costs, all requested repairs, and is walking in with significant equity since the appraisal came in much higher than asking price. The seller should have tucked in their shoelaces.
Some people, however, don’t even have to trip over their own feet. Their agent will do it for them. When being represented by a discount brokerage, or someone with little or no experience, it can easily be the equivalent of tying your shoes together and then taking a walk. I recently witnessed such an agent working the other side of one of my transactions. His clients were great people. They were excited about the purchase of the home. The agent clearly had little experience though and was not getting any brokerage help either. Watching him stumble through this transaction, was like watching a train wreck. I didn’t want to see, yet I couldn’t look away.
The week of closing, after inspections, after appraisal, the water heater gave out. My clients knew they needed to make this right for the buyers, so they called a plumber for a new install. Fortunately, it was under warranty from the manufacturer so it would be covered, but it was specialized so it had to be ordered. When it came in, the manufacturer had sent the wrong model. It was sent back, however, the new one wouldn’t be in until after closing was scheduled. I explained this to the agent, with high hopes that he would have tucked his shoelaces in, but alas, it was not to be.
After no less than nine phone calls and two different letters from the plumber, and a threat to delay closing, I finally implored him to just allow his clients to speak with the plumbing company themselves rather than have him do it for them. I knew the buyers were reasonable and wanted to close on the home on time. They just needed to feel confident that it would be done at not cost to them after we closed. He finally conceded and had his clients call. After the phone call, his clients couldn’t understand why there had ever been an issue. Frankly, there wasn’t. He had created it. There are enough tripping hazards in this world. There is no need to create your own.