As the saying goes, “It ain’t over until the fat lady sings.” Or rather, if preferred: it will not officially come to a close until the attractive, gender nonspecific person of generous proportion, of which is irrelevant favors us with (insert desired identity pronoun, i.e. his/her/their) exquisite vocal warbling. Either way, the deal isn’t done until the ink has dried on the paper.
In the world of real estate, the terms “settlement” and “closing” are not interchangeable. Settlement occurs when both the buyer and seller of the property have signed the deed, as well as a myriad of other required paperwork, to transfer title. However, the proverbial ink does not officially dry until the transaction has been funded (the transfer of monies has occurred) and recorded with the county. This can occur within hours, or sometimes days. Until then, the chicken has not formally come out of its egg.
Although most transactions do proceed all the way to the closing table and then continue on to fund and record, over the years, I have witnessed a few undeveloped chickens.
My first experience with this, is, unfortunately, not a unique one to many of us. I had a very young couple who had come to me to purchase their first home. Their modest income qualified them for a small starter home, barely. We had made it all the way through the qualification process, inspections, appraisal, and underwriting. It was less than five days from closing and my client paid me a surprise visit at my office. She was excited to show me her new engagement ring.
“It is so pretty! Um, that is a big diamond.” I responded, and then, “How did you guys pay for this? I just wanted to be sure you didn’t put it on credit. Remember our conversation about no large purchases before funding and recording?”
“Oh, don’t worry,” she said, “we didn’t put it on credit, we financed it.”
A large diamond is considered a significant purchase. Unlike baseball, debt-to-income ratio is not something you want to knock out of the park while buying a home.
One colleague once had a buyer walk away the day before closing when they discovered, upon their final walkthrough, that the sellers had dug up every single plant in the yard… all of them. Every single one.
The worst experience I had, however, happened at the closing table. I had the buyer and we had seen the entire deal through and were just sitting down to sign the paperwork. Suddenly, the lender ran in. She was winded and frantic. She informed us that they had just pulled credit (as lenders will do right before closing), and there have been several substantial charges that have been made on a credit card in the last 24 hours. My client did not look surprised. In fact, he had no response for a considerably uncomfortable amount of time. We all sat around looking at the nonexistent gum on the bottom of our shoes, and then he spoke, “My brother stole my credit card yesterday. He must have charged a bunch of stuff on it.”
“You don’t have a brother,” I responded. He stood up and walked out. I never heard from him again.
While I personally prefer watching a chicken hatch, over attending an opera, whichever idiom you prefer, it is wise to stay awake all the way through to the end.