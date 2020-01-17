Jen Moves. That is what my license plate on my car implies. Technically, it says JENMVES, since the DMV will only allow a mere seven characters, but the intent of the message is still there; i.e.; Jen moves…literally. In fact, Jen moves this week, again; and it doesn’t seem to be as much fun as when my clients do it.
Six years ago, I happened upon what I determined would be my final resting place. For the record, this is the fourth home I have labeled as such. Yet this time, I had made the move and had decided this would be my last one; at least the last one I would be cognizant for. My three girls and I settled in and started remodeling. We would make this house exactly what we wanted it to be. The first thing we did was paint the walls. When I toured the home the first time, and even the second, I didn’t notice the walls being pink; yet once the seller had all their stuff out, I saw it. I couldn’t live in a house with pink walls. The next thing was to update the flooring, countertops, appliances, cabinets, fireplace and banister on the main floor. Next came the fixtures and lighting throughout. Then the entire HVAC system went out and had to be replaced, followed by the water heater and water softener. My next project was the plantation shutters. This had been on my vision board for the last three years. We remodeled the master bath, then I decided to get new flooring in the basement, replace the trim throughout, and repaint the exterior stucco a color other than peach. By this time, we needed a new roof. I had, almost literally, built my dream home; my “final resting place;” and now we are moving.
I have the benefit and luxury, and I assure you, I recognize it as such, of moving out before having to sell my home. My next home, which is a mere six minute drive from my current home, yet requires exactly the same amount of work to pack as if I was moving across the country, was purchased back in September and much of it is furnished at this point, so I can leave most of my furnishings in the house to serve the purpose of staging. As most realtors know, a furnished home (if the furniture is in decent condition and the home is clean), will sell in less time than a vacant home.
For a self-declared minimalist, I have a lot of stuff. I purge stuff I don’t use on a frequent basis. However, in the last five days, I have filled two large outdoor garbage containers and have made several trips to the good will. Although I am not a saver of “stuff,” per se, at least one of my children is. Another one of my children likes to store her stuff in my home until she can somehow, magically, find more space in her own home in which to store said stuff. For the record, I’m not holding my breath. The other child simply has more clothes and shoes than a person should ever accumulate in an entire lifetime.
For both of my children still living with me, I have assigned them to the handling, packing, and transferring of their own stuff. I’ll help with any furnishings, but I will not be moving their accumulations. So that just leaves my stuff. Interestingly, I spend very little time in my kitchen with food preparation. Why then, do I have so many pots, pans, baking dishes, utensils, bowls and small appliances that I have never used, nor do I know how to use? It’s a quandary. As is why I have five “junk” drawers but can never find a pen, yet I have at least seven Allen wrenches of every size strewn throughout those same drawers; not to mention yellow highlighters, keys to nowhere, and stray crayons. At least I have something to write with.
I have set a deadline for this transition. By the time this article is printed, it should be complete. I leave this home; but I take so much with me. I’m not talking about the staples and the toothpicks either. Much has happened while living in this house the past six years. There have been many celebrations, and many heartaches. Weddings, birthdays, holidays, divorce, loss and mourning; all have taken place in this home. Not one of us will leave here the same person that we came as. Those pivotal events that took place within the walls of this home have made each of us who we are today. And that comes with us.