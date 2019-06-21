Three times in one day. That is how many times I have cited the #1 rule of real estate today and it isn’t even noon yet. Since I’m on a role, here it is: location, location, location. And since it is the same word three times, that means I have actually stated it nine times before noon. Count this one and we are at twelve. It’s still before noon.
Sure, it’s a cliché, yet after all these years, it still holds true. You can change almost everything about a home except its location. That begs the question: what determines a good location? This is where it gets tricky.
The standard answer is this: a good location is determined by schools, views, economic stability, safety and jobs. Ironically, so is a bad one.
Nearly four years ago, I helped a young local family sell their home. They were approached with an amazing opportunity to spend a couple of years in Italy for work. They had two young children and loved to travel so they jumped at the chance. After two years, they decided to extend for another two years. They added another baby and now they are coming home. They have opted to secure a home and close on it before returning. That puts me in the position of eyes and ears... no pressure there. Fortunately, her parents are local, and they plan to move in with them in the not so distant future. As a side note, this is happening more frequently (parents moving in with the children), but that’s a topic for another day.
As the time difference between here and Italy is a full nine hours, it makes for some challenging communication gaps. We have Facetimed in the middle of both their night and my day as well as their day and my night. We have done a fair number of Facetime home tours in soft whispers from their bed, so as not to wake their baby sleeping between them. Suffice it to say, we all know what we each look like in our jammies with a bad case of bedhead.
Finally, just yesterday, the perfect home popped up. It was a nearly new rambler, 100% finished, a full kitchen in the walkout basement, a fenced backyard, nicely landscaped, reasonably priced, and RV parking for the extra cars. I called her parents to set up a time where they could meet me there. Between their work schedules and the reasonable homeowner’s showing availability, it ended up that we were Facetiming at 5 p.m. our time, 2 a.m. their time.
As we walked through the home, everyone commented about how perfect it was…until we walked outside.
“I love how it’s right across from an elementary school. That will be so convenient for the kids,” exclaimed the mom.
To which my client responded, “Across from an elementary school? There is no way I want to live across from a school. Pick up and drop off times will be a nightmare.”
What’s the ideal location? Whether it’s Italy or across the street from a local elementary school, there is clearly a level of subjectivity involved. For now, I’m going to get some sleep. It’s 1 a.m. in Italy and I have a big day tomorrow.