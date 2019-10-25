We have, once again, happened upon my favorite holiday of the year (second only to my birthday, of course) — Halloween. The air is crisp, the autumn foliage displays in various shades of gamboge, smaragdite, and fulvous (look it up, they are real fall colors), a riot of carved pumpkins illuminate the night. We don our sweaters and sit next to the fire sipping hot cider … in theory. In reality, we still go to work, run our errands, get our cavities filled (caused by last year’s Halloween candy), do our grocery shopping (to buy more Halloween candy since we ate last week’s supply), and then fall into bed each night from exhaustion. Still, however, it is nice to inhale the pumpkin spice aroma emanating from the scented Glade plug-in. It reminds me of this favorite time of year.
Despite my abhorrence to cold weather, I do find time each year to bundle up and pull out my ghosts, skeletons, gravestones and zombies to adorn the exterior of my home. Over the years, I have accumulated quite a collection. I can litter my home with creepy clowns, animated spiders, cackling witches and shrunken heads, to my hearts content; my home is not listed. You can as well … unless your home is listed; then you will probably want to minimize that to a couple of tastefully carved pumpkins on the front doorstep. Perhaps you could also display an autumn wreath. Keep it simple.
Not everyone has adhered to this holiday home marketing advice. Over the years I have run into a veritable plethora of interesting Halloween based décor. Sinister homes will, inevitably, not sell for maximum value. The target market is just too slim. However, it does provide some pretty good fodder. I never consider it a waste of time if there is some sort of entertainment value.
While décor is one thing, an actual house that is haunted is another. As someone who spent many or her formative years reading horror novels and watching “Circle of Fear” and “Nightmare Theater,” I am not one to be easily freaked out by a simple zombie sighting. In fact, given a double dog dare, I would probably spend a night in a proper haunted house; as long as it was heated, and I could bring my own pillow. Frankly, I wouldn’t have to travel far to find one either.
Apparently, Hobb’s Hollow in Layton, which is, quite literally, my stomping grounds (I have walked this trail at least once a week for the past five years), is haunted. There is a small lake that has been known to have an undertow that has caused drownings. As a result, people have heard screaming (only at night, of course), and have seen mysterious reflections in the water when no one was around. Very cool.
Of course, there is the well known Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden. On many occasions there have been sightings of doors flying open and the sound of footsteps on the wooden floor on an unoccupied stage. There have even been reports of an unfriendly ghost pushing people to the ground.
Most locals are well aware of the ghost of Florence Grange; the 15-year old girl who was struck by a car and killed late one night while waiting by the curb for her boyfriend at the Ogden City Cemetery. Evidently, her ghost hides behind her headstone and if a driver points their headlights directly at her and flashes them three times, she will begin walking toward the car, thinking it’s her ride. Frankly, I think she should write him off. He’s clearly not coming for her. I am, however, definitely going to try this.
The Union Station in Ogden is a known haunted venue as well. Over the past 150 years, the station has set the scene for some unfortunate events. Tragedy, suicide, murder, bodies brought back from war are all factors at play in the numerous ghost sightings. Next time I’m there, I must make a point of putting my phone down when passing through the halls. Perhaps I can experience a sighting.
My all time favorite, however, the place I would most desire to spend my night or terror, is the Brigham Young Farmhouse on Sunnyside Drive in Salt Lake. Not only have there been sounds of laughing children reported, there have also been reports of cooking aromas. I am completely down for that. If I could have one of those wives (it’s reportedly the 19th one, to be specific) cooking for me, I would spend a week of spooky nights in that place.
Whatever you pick to do, have a good time and some darn fun. I know I will.