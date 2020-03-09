SALT LAKE CITY — It’s considered one of the largest single collections of human voices ever recorded.
And here’s your chance to add your own voice.
StoryCorps, the oral history project that has collected more than 65,000 interviews in every state of the Union, is coming to Salt Lake City later this month. On March 25, the StoryCorps MobileBooth, an Airstream trailer converted to a recording studio, will be parked at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, in downtown Salt Lake City. The trailer will remain there through April 24.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, an award-winning documentary producer. StoryCorps allows two people to record a 40-minute conversation with one another about “who they are, what they’ve learned in life and how they want to be remembered,” according to a news release about the upcoming visit.
Excerpts from StoryCorps interviews are presented through its weekly podcast, as well as in weekly National Public Radio broadcasts, books, animated shorts and digital platforms.
“The program really shines in getting personal stories out to listeners — stories you may not have heard, or experiences you’re not aware of,” said Renee Bright, manager of marketing and design at NPR affiliate KUER 90.1 FM. “We’re all made better by understanding and hearing others’ stories.”
For those interested in recording their personal stories, reservations can be made beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, by calling the StoryCorps 24-hour reservation line, 800-850-4406, or visiting kuer.org/storycorps. A second round of reservations will be offered at 10 a.m. March 26.
“The most important thing is, if you’re interested in participating, the slots open … Wednesday at 10 a.m., and it’s first-come, first-serve,” Bright said. “And StoryCorps expects that slots will go quickly — maybe (within) 10 minutes.”
Bright said those who are unable to obtain a recording spot can get on a waiting list.
A free public event will be held at the end of the project, on April 23, at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake.
Ali Vallarta, events and community engagement manager at KUER, said “it feels exciting” to have StoryCorps here in Utah. The last time the project traveled to Utah was late spring 2009.
“That was my senior year of high school,” Vallarta points out.
The program is designed to allow anyone to tell their personal tales, according to Vallarta.
“The mission of StoryCorps is to collect stories from all kinds of people,” she said. “And I think this mobile booth allows them to do just that.”
Vallarta encourages all Utahns to find someone and sign up for a recording session.
“Go down there with a partner, a friend, a family member, a former nemesis — a current nemesis — anyone you have a connection with,” Vallarta said.
The StoryCorps MobileBooth will be recording eight hours a day, five days a week, for the entire month that it’s parked here. Vallarta said one of those five days is Saturday, to make sure those who are only off on the weekends have a chance to participate.
During recording sessions, a StoryCorps facilitator guides the pair of participants through the interview process. Afterward, participants are offered the option to archive their recording at the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center. They also receive an online link to download the recording for their family and friends.
Bright said one thing that was important to the StoryCorps team was locating the mobile recording booth in a place that is accessible to everyone.
“That’s why Gateway was chosen,” she said. “It’s accessible to public transit, and it’s walkable from downtown.”
The oral history tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Visitors who aren’t recording are welcome to participate by answering StoryCorps questions on a mural-sized blackboard near the recording trailer.
Vallarta said even though the StoryCorps booth will be at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake, project organizers want to hear from all Utahns — including those in Davis and Weber counties and beyond.
“We’re so excited to have StoryCorps here,” Vallarta said. “It’ll be set up in Salt Lake City, but we want to emphasize to the people in the Ogden area to come to Salt Lake for the day or afternoon, if you have the opportunity to do so.”