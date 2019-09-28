We were lucky to have the all new Audi Q8 drop in our driveway the same week as the Rocky Mountain Automotive Media’s annual event the Rocky Mountain Driving Experience. Why would this be a great time for the Audi to arrive? Well, we needed a ride to Denver and Paul Shippy with Automotive Media Solutions (the fleet delivery company) thought it was a great idea for us to bring the Audi home to Denver, so off we went!
We did however decide to make a two-day trip out of the 500-mile journey spending the first night in Grand Junction, Colorado. Since we had a couple of days before the trip to acquaint ourselves with the Q8 it quickly became very evident that this would be the perfect road trip SUV.
The Q8 is purposely designed to be similar to its brother, the Q7, without the third-row seat allowing buyers to choose from more space and luxury or being able to seat two additional occupants. For us the Q8 would be the better choice, but for those with a family, the Q7 would make more sense.
It comes with a 3.0 liter V6 engine that produces a very nice 335 horsepower with 369 ft.-lbs. of torque. This will allow the SUV to sprint to 60 miles per hour in a mere 5.6 seconds, not bad for a vehicle that weighs in at just over 5000 pounds.
Of course on our trip we had a couple of opportunities to put the pedal to the floor on the Q8 and found it to be extremely responsive in the power department. It would also slip through its eight-speed transmission without any hesitation — moving through the gears like a hot knife through butter.
The new design Audi has gotten rid of the rotary knob and buttons that controlled the infotainment system and replaced them with two large screens dubbed the MMI touch response system. Along with the "awesome factor" of having two large LED screens in the front console, we loved the haptic and sound responses that they gave us when we made choices.
In no time we figured out how to control the climate systems, along with radio and communications, but our favorite part had to be the massaging seats that came with our test ride. There were all kinds of different types and levels of massage settings. Talk about a great way to pass eight hours of driving!
The entire cockpit of the Q8 is positioned towards the driver, as the designers have tried to make it as functional as possible when in the driver’s seat. However we had no problem controlling everything from the passenger’s seat also through this new system.
Another great feature that we loved was that Apple CarPlay was not only included but worked wirelessly, as the Q8 asked Deanne if she would like to use CarPlay to project the podcast she had found for us to listen to as we departed Springville on our 5 day adventure. The only other manufacture to date that we have test driven that does this wirelessly is BMW.
After our first hour and a half of driving we decided to get some dinner and figured it would be a good time to test out the directions features of the Q8. We had read we could just say, "I’m hungry" and the vehicle would recommend places to eat. So we gave it a try and quickly had a list of places in Price, Utah where we might find a meal.
We decided on a local restaurant called The Tangerine and were not disappointed by the tacos and Mediterranean salad they had to offer. We had to acknowledge the abilities of the Q8 as is helped to quench our hunger.
After dinner, it could not have been a better night to watch the sunset on the Utah dessert as the light turned to a beautiful deep yellow on the cliffs that line the road to Green River as we continued southeast. With the huge moon roof in the Q8, the experience was made even better when the stars appeared.
On the safety side, of course, the SUV came equipped with everything we could have wanted, including adaptive cruise, front collisions warning and avoidance that would also detect pedestrians and bicycles up to 52 miles per hour. There was also lane keep assist, bind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection and traffic sign recognition.
With all these systems set, the Q8 would pretty much drive itself, not only staying centered in the lane but it would also slow down when there were tight curves anticipating the road we were on — that was really great. It would also adjust speed to the speed limits as we passed signs, be that up or down in speed.
This turned out to be a great asset as is seemed every few miles in the Colorado mountains on Interstate 70 there would be a speed change or some kind of construction. The SUV made all the necessary adjustments to speed even if we didn’t see the signs.
The second day turned out to be just as captivating as the first with not even a cloud in the sky as we took the Q8 to over 11,000 feet in elevation through the mountains and down into Denver. Even at that high altitude it functioned flawlessly.
The features and abilities of this new luxury SUV continued to impress us throughout the drive, leaving us wanting to go further after arriving in Denver. However the magical journey had come to an end and we were forced to give up what had become one of our favorite luxury SUVs — the all new Audi Q8!
Base Price: $67,400
Price as driven: $88,690