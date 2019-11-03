We always enjoy time with the small SUV that came to the market a few years ago for Fiat, and now provided by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The 500X is a larger four-door version of the small Luigi-like vehicle that originally came to the states back in 2012, and with the help of some innovative advertising, they took the market by storm as a small economical urban automobile. Fiat is growing up to be a great, smaller choice in the SUV market, and it is now available in AWD and with a new turbocharger in the 500X.
This unique looking and driving SUV is based on the same frame as the Jeep Renegade and both are manufactured in Italy. It carries on the unique, traditional Fiat look. With all the curves and exaggerated body features that make the Fiat, well a Fiat, it definitely is Italian!
In fact, the first time we had the opportunity to drive one this same novelty hit us hard and if we had been in the market at the time for new vehicle there was little doubt we would have had a smaller vehicle in the driveway. The Italian look really spoke to us.
The 500X has a larger and beefier exterior and more room on the inside; frankly it is like the grown up version of the ultra-small vehicle, going from what would be its adolescent years to having enough room for a small family.
New this year to the 500X is a turbocharger that increases horsepower to 177 and torque to 210 ft.-lbs.. This alone made our week with the small SUV extremely enjoyable. We were very impressed with the way it would accelerate and get up to speed, so much better than the previous year’s model. It now has more torque than its nearest competitor, which just added to agility of the little Ute.
With the addition of four-wheel drive to the 500X it will definitely help in tackling the winters here in Utah. One nice thing about the all-wheel drive system is that it will revert back to front wheel drive when the rear wheels are no longer needed in order to help save on fuel. The 2010 model also come with engine start/stop technology to also get better mileage.
As we mentioned the 500X shares its platform with the new Jeep Renegade that incorporates its own unique look and feel, however after having driven them both, “platform” is about the only thing that is shared between the two vehicles except for the engines and transmissions.
The 500X will average 30-plus miles per gallon out on the highway. We were also able to attain these numbers during our test week, and even ended the week with an overall average of 26.5 mpg, up almost 2 miles per gallon since our last test of this model.
The 500X also come with three different driving modes that can be chosen, with a quick twist of a rotary dial, they are auto, sport and traction plus modes. The auto mode worked very well for general running around and freeway driving. We, of course, preferred keeping the 500X in sport mode as it tightened up the suspension and added a little more pizzazz to the drive. The Fiat however cool it looks, is very well mannered even in sport mode although the turbo does add a new dimension this year.
Standard this year is a 7-inch touch screen with Uconnect that would display pertinent information for phone, radio, SirriusXM, HVAC controls and navigation, which was very similar to other Chrysler vehicles. We did find it difficult to reach, with the higher placement of the screen on the dashboard. There is also a 3.5-inch color display in the center of the instrument cluster that was customizable, able to display radio, mileage, and other vital vehicle information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now also included.
The steering wheel also contained controls for everything the driver would want; these were identical to others in the Chrysler tool box. There were large controls for the climate in the center of the console, making them easy to find and control.
The seats were very comfortable and were made of a rich brown leather, which made our longer trips in the 500X very nice. With a higher seating stance like the Renegade, sitting in the Fiat made for a better field of view. It had the feel of a much larger SUV than its small car appearance would have lead us to believe.
Other interior elements were all Fiat with no look of the Renegade in sight — stamped contour panels with the same color paint as on the exterior of the car kept the retro feel intact and made the Fiat feel all Luigi like. Although the cuteness has worn off that is present in the two-door 500 as the designers have opted for a more rugged SUV look, once again the car is growing up.
There was plenty of room in the rear for a couple of suit cases and with the rear seats down it seemed almost cavernous, as we were able to load a Costco trip worth of stuff back there.
The overall design is very pleasing in the new Fiat, and it keeps itself solidly placed on the road when motoring around. The designers have done a good job keeping 500X relevant in the market. We enjoyed our week with the Fiat and it should become a very compelling choice in the crowded small SUV market.
Base price: $29,445
Price as driven: $34,325