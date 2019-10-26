There is just always something a little different about having a Mazda around for a week. This is a company that is a little different form all the other auto manufactures, and they continue to improve their offerings. We always find that little something we really enjoy when we have a Mazda.
For a week this fall, we had the opportunity to drive the newly redesigned Mazda3 Sedan, after enjoying a week with its sibling hatchback about a year ago. At that time, we thought with the extra perceived space of the hatchback we would opt to go that route if left with the choice between the two.
However, after a week in the sedan, we found it would not be quite as simple as that to choose between them, as we were very taken with the sophistication of this new sedan. Perhaps it is our increasing age and our appreciation of the finer things in life, or maybe just the fact that the new Kodo design that Mazda has incorporated for the first time in a sedan is resonating well with us, as it should be.
Through this new design, the manufacture wants to be known “for providing the driver with a feeling of oneness with the car, as if it’s an extension of their body. The goal is to create premium driving experiences that enrich customers’ lives and deliver uplifting feelings.”
Mazda wants to provide a very simple but elegant extension of the driver and their lifestyle, keeping in harmony with their intensions and abilities, along with providing as safe an environment as possible.
We would have to say mission accomplished, as we found ourselves wanting more and more time with the new sedan each day. It was hard to put our finger on the exact reason. It was not because it was a powerful, fast sports sedan; on the contrary, it is an everyday driver. One, however, that takes the driver and envelopes him in the car and his surroundings, putting him back in touch with the open road perhaps.
The new Mazda3 exterior is smooth and inviting. Gone are any types of hard sheet metal bends, now replaced with softer, curvier lines that give the vehicle an almost silky look. We would describe it more as futuristic.
The grill has grown in size and the lights have gotten even leaner and sleek looking. With the now all-LED package, they are beautiful to behold at night. The front end envelopes the eyes, with the nose of the Mazda in an almost perfect state of harmony, not too aggressive and not too diminutive.
Our test ride came with the top end premium package, which added all the great options we really have come to enjoy. Most importantly, it came in Soul Red Crystal Metallic exterior paint. This has to be our absolute favorite color on the market today, not just with a Mazda but with all the cars we have driven. It is such an exquisite red color that it grabs everyone’s attention, no matter what type of Mazda it is on!
With this package, every extra safety feature is standard, including rearview camera, smart city brake support, automatic high beam headlights, lane-departure warning, radar cruise control and smart brake support. There was not much more we could have asked for.
The center driver dashboard now has a very nice circular LED screen that keeps track of the speed of the Mazda and allows other information to be displayed in the center of it. We especially liked the way it would put a red mark at the speed limit and continue that along with the gauge warning us we were traveling too fast. It was very unique but kept us aware of our speed, another testament to the Kodo design.
The new interior envelopes the driver and passenger, seemingly wrapping itself around them. We were very impressed with the new 8.8-inch center infotainment display that is still controlled by the rotary dial in the center console.
Bluetooth hands-free control was the norm with now added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features when the phone is tethered trough the USB port. This would allow us to text and drive at the same time using the Siri functions on our phones.
This new system also featured at the Premium trim level a very nice Bose audio system with 12 speakers that definitely made the ride even more enjoyable. We were also very impressed with the white leather seats that also come in the upgraded package.
At any trim level, the Mazda3 comes with a 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine which provides 186 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque. Our all-wheel drive package was set to net us 28 miles per gallon. After a good week of driving — almost 400 miles around the Utah Valley is what we would consider very normal for us — we came in even better at 29.5 mpg.
A six-speed automatic transmission was included. However, the company still offers a six-speed manual gear box for those who want to do the heavy lifting themselves. There was also a pair of paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel to keep the drive even more spirited.
The Premium package also came with what Mazda calls a windshield-projected active driving display, or what we would call a heads-up display, which is usually a huge add-on with other manufacturers. We loved that Mazda had included it as part of the package. It worked very well, even giving navigation instructions for us.
The new Mazda3 is a great vehicle for any level of driver, and with and entry level price of only $21,000 it would be hard to beat the new Kodo design. We thoroughly enjoyed our week with the new 3 sedan!
Base price: $27,900
Price as driven: $30,930