Back in 2016 Nissan came out with an all-new version of the Rogue, a compact SUV that has quickly become the bestselling model in the Nissan line. Having been on quite a roll over the past three years, first with a new design and then the introduction of the Rogue Sport — a somewhat smaller version of its big brother made for the more active city dweller.
At the time of its introduction, we were invited out the Denver area to preview the 2017 Rogue in a one-day ride and drive. It just so happened that the lease was coming up on our Nissan Xterra, so we convinced the folks at Nissan to let us have some extra time in the new Rogue thinking that it might be a great replacement. They agreed and allowed us to take it on a longer road trip on the way home from Denver.
After three days with the new little SUV that included climbing Pikes Peak, a day in Durango and trip through the Four Corners area, we were completely enamored with the new look and especially all the new safety features that came on the Platinum Reserve trim level. In fact a month later, we purchased a 2017 Rogue for Deanne’s everyday driver and have enjoyed every minute with it since.
So getting to have the Rogue back for the 2019 model year was like having twins in the driveway. For the most part not many things have changed since the 2017 version. However, there have been a couple of really cool additions that left us thinking maybe we should have waited for another year or so. We even wondered if perhaps the fleet delivery service might not notice that we sent back a white one instead of the blue one they delivered to us?
The most prevalent addition to the 2019 Rogue is the availability of having what Nissan has dubbed ProPILOT Assist. If nothing else, this is a great sounding name but in reality is some great new technology. So what does this new added technology do for the 2019 Rogue?
This systems works in conjunction with a number of the already present safety systems that come with the Rogue SL with a Platinum packaged added, so this technology can be had for under $35,000.
The system is simple to engage in just two easy steps. First the push of the blue assist button on the right side of the steering wheel will cause a display in the center console to appear, then the driver needs to set the cruise control and a few seconds later as the camera on top of the windshield reads the lane markers the display in the center console becomes green, and ProPILOT is active and working.
It will now keep the Rogue centered with-in the travel lane, and still keep the driver assigned distance from the vehicle ahead. Before everyone gets all excited thinking that Nissan has made an autonomous driving car, this is really not quite the case.
If the Rogue does not detect the driver’s hand on the wheel after a short period, it will flash and signal with warning beep for the driver to hold on to the steering wheel and will turn itself off if the driver does not comply.
We loved the way the technology worked, as it really made it easier to drive in very heavy traffic, making our job of driving less stressful. About the only time we would think about taking it off was when passing larger trucks, as they sometimes seem to take up more lane than they need, and we would naturally move to the other side of the lane when driving normally. The ProPILOT Assist would try and keep us centered in the travel lane which was little uncomfortable for our liking, but with a quick tap on the brake or by pressing the blue button again, the system would disengage.
We had a chance to go from Nephi to Salt Lake City and the ProPILOT Assist performed admirably and made the trip way less stressful. We have loved our Rogue with what Nissan calls their Safety Shield, as it has forward collision warning and emergency braking along with radar cruise control adding ProPilot Assist makes it even that much better. So far this new technology is only available on the Rogue, the new electric Nissan Leaf and the new Altima.
The SL version of the Rogue comes standard with many great features that we were able to take advantage of like the Bluetooth integration of our iPhones, Siri eyes-free texting, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver’s seat with memory. The memory can also be tied to the two different keys so when each driver gets into the Rogue with their individual key everything adjusts to their setting.
Along with this was pushbutton start, keyless entry, and dual zone temperature control — this has turned out to be a marriage-saving feature so we can both be comfortable no matter what the outside world is like. We always enjoy dual zone climate control. A Bose nine-speaker sound system rounds out the many standard features in the Rogue. Nissan has also added an extra USB charging port this year to the Rogue.
The new Rogue is equipped with the same engine it has had for the past few years, a 2.5-liter I-4 engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 foot pounds of torque and is coupled with Nissan’s version of a continuously variable transmission or Xtronic CVT in Nissan speak.
The Rogue also comes with the new Nissan Zero Gravity NASA-inspired seats, something we have really become accustomed to and enjoy daily, especially on a longer drive. We just don’t seem to get as fatigued as when driving other vehicles. For us as empty nesters this is a great feature, we love a comfortable seat and are thankful for the design that Nissan has come up with.
Also included with this package were 19-inch wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen, blind spot monitoring, and automatic high beam assist. These are all great add-ons making the Rogue even better.
Base price: $32,740
Price as driven: $36,065