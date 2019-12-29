At the end of 2018, Ram came out with a new design on their ever popular 1500 pickup, adding all kinds of extra technology and engineering to make it one of the best new offerings on the truck market.
Our opportunity to drive the new truck came just before Thanksgiving, allowing us to have it for the holiday weekend. Our first adventure included a trip up to Ogden to attend the employee Thanksgiving lunch at the Standard-Examiner. We were in charge of delivering the turkey for the festivities that had been cooked by Reams in Springville.
Since the turkey came cooked in a roaster pan, we needed a way to keep it warm for the 1.5 hour ride up north. As luck would have it, the Ram comes complete with a 120-volt outlet, and we were able to plug in the roaster keep the turkey warm for the entire trip up. No better reason than food to try out the Ram!
On our way home, we were able to test out the payload capacity of the new Ram that has been increased to 2,300 pounds. We are building a new home and had to stop to pick up flooring at Floor & Decor in Sandy.
Turned out, we needed 110 boxes, which amounted to two pallets of flooring, each weighing in at 1,630 pounds. We forklifted one into the bed of the Ram and headed home. It handled the load with ease and easily kept up to speed on Interstate 15 with not even the slightest hesitation.
The fact that the Longhorn came with four-corner air suspension made it even better, as we were able to level out the truck for the ride with a very heavy payload. Of course, we had to repeat the process on Saturday for the rest of the floor, with the trip going just as smoothly.
Another notch in the belt of the Ram was back in March at the Denver Auto Show, when the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press named the 2019 Ram as its choice for truck of the year in the Mountain West.
Leading the way in the new truck is the huge 12-inch touch screen that takes center stage whenever anyone is out for a drive. This new, huge high-definition screen becomes the brains of the new Ram truck, running everything from climate control and navigation to audio and safety functions in the truck.
Adding a piece of technology this big — and we mean big — to a truck is making a huge leap of engineering and design. We, on the other hand, loved the addition and how it really set the Ram apart from the competition.
The screen could be split into two sections to allow the driver to have navigation on one part and audio functions on the other, or any of many different combinations. Navigating the screen was easy; and with it being so large, every function on the home screen was only a touch away.
Another fine addition is the blind spot monitoring system that will adjust to the length of a trailer, as we were able to find out with a quick trip around town with a trailer attached. The new truck will tow up to 12,750 pounds. Also included was a trailer-sway damping control that will help in the event a trailer starts to sway.
If that were not enough safety features, the Ram Longhorn also comes with forward collision warning and brake intervention if it seems a collision is imminent. Lane departure warning and lane keep assist that would nudge the truck back into the correct lane were also part of the package.
Adaptive cruise control is another available option, which would stop and go with traffic and made our time on the freeway much more enjoyable. Since Chrysler has allowed both regular and adaptive cruise control on its vehicles, it was much easier to understand the new setup on the steering wheel. In the past, we sometimes became confused as to which cruise we had set, and it was much easier to understand in the new Ram.
Inside, the Longhorn was designed more like a high-end luxury sedan, with beautiful deep brown leather all around and soft touch points wherever our hands landed. There was some very nice country stitching along the sides of the seats and saddle bags on the back of both front seats. Add this to the Longhorn logo on the dashboard of each truck, and there was plenty of country that had been added to the design.
The seats were beyond comfortable, and we enjoyed every minute sitting inside the new truck. The rear seats would slide and recline to keep those in the back even more comfortable as well. Not only were the front seats heated and cooled but the rear were also heated.
In the rear, there was almost enough space to hold a high school dance, as designers have added 4 inches in interior cab space, most of which helps to accommodate rear seat passengers. Of course, there are still the bins in each side of the floor of the rear cabin, which, with the under seat storage, makes having some extra tools around very easy.
The center console in the Ram has also been reimagined so there are now countless ways to adjust it and use the space. We loved the way it functioned, and there was also an included wireless charging point for phones that would work with it.
Interior design and technology turned out to be just the start of new design elements on the new Ram. On the outside, a new, more chiseled look adorns the front end with all new LED lighting and effects. New bends to the sheet metal wrap the exterior and, more importantly, the tailgate now lowers slowly instead of just dropping.
Probably the most important thing we observed during the week was how smooth the ride in the Ram turned out to be. We thought our older Ram was smooth, but the new version is even better. One night, we had a couple of friends out with us who have a 2-year-old competing brand of truck, and they were very impressed with the way the new Ram felt and handled the road.
Base price: $54,390
Price as driven: $71,025