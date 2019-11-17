This seems to be the year of the new three-row SUV. Many auto manufacturers have come out with a new design or completely added one to their line, as Subaru has done with the all new Ascent.
With the 2020 model year, this is a huge step for Subaru, as it will be their largest offering yet to the American market. Another notable fact is that it will be made in America in their Lafayette, Indiana, plant!
Subaru is marketing the new Ascent as the vehicle for active families on the go, which made total sense to us. As our kids are growing up and adding grandkids for us to enjoy, they are looking for larger cars to carry the kids and all the stuff that goes with them.
Our son Landon was down with the family the first night we had the Subaru, putting in car seats and letting the kids get in and out to get a real-life feel for the Ascent and it if it would make a good addition to their lifestyle. Jensen, our 5-year-old grandson, really liked the rear-most seat, as he has graduated to a booster seat and he could ride all by himself.
However, this was disturbing to his 1-year old-sister, Hayden, who wasn’t so sure she liked having him gone form the seat beside her; this was getting too far out of her comfort zone. Oh, wasn’t it fun to have younger children and deal with all their quirks as they grew up!
Watching our kids go through the car and check out all it had to offer, it is no wonder everyone is coming up with larger SUVs that will fit and work for the millennial generation as they mature. One of the really cool additions that we noticed right away that evening was that the two rear doors open to 75 degrees, giving much improved access to the third row of seating, especially for our son Landon at 6 feet, 3 inches. His maneuvering to the rear seat was accomplished with little effort and delighted Jensen for our short ride around Utah County.
Again with the family in mind, there were 19 separate cup and bottle holders, making sure that every passenger’s drink is secure and very close at hand! There were also eight USB charging ports scattered throughout the cabin, a feature that is sure to keep everyone happy and their devices charged on longer road trips.
And just in case that was not enough power, they have also included a 120-volt power outlet just in case. Our hats are off to the designers for keeping all the occupants in mind, as these are the most charging ports we have seen yet in a vehicle.
Since we were blessed with the Limited trim level of the Ascent, there were included reading lights not just for the second-row seats, but the third row also came with them. What another great addition as the kids grow older and want to read at night on longer trips.
Any version of the Ascent gets standard three-zone climate control. Now there is a way to keep the kiddos happy, allowing them to have their own control.
Of course, with the family in mind, as Subaru always makes a point of doing, the Eyesight driver assistance package comes standard on all trim levels. This includes pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warning. Our limited model also included blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, along with steering responsive headlights that would turn into the curves we took.
Equipped with an all-new 2.4-liter Boxer engine complete with a twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Subaru has pushed the horsepower to 260 with torque getting to 277 foot-pounds. This was tied to a Lineartronic CVT transmission that did a great job of mimicking an eight-speed regular transmission.
After a week of all kinds of driving, we were very impressed with the new engine as well as the transmission setup. Some CVT transmissions are better than others, and this was one of the better one we have encountered. In fact, it took us a couple of days to really realize it was a CVT, not a standard transmission.
Inside, the Ascent did not disappoint, as it came with leather trimmed seats that were heated, along with a heated steering wheel, both of which we used extensively during our mid-October test drive.
The infotainment system was equipped with an 8-inch high-definition touch screen. Navigation was also part of the package. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard features, and this year Subaru is offering a first-ever Wi-Fi addition with the Ascent. This is an LTE system that will allow everyone to have access with any of their devices.
Subaru Starlink was also part of the package and included remote engine start and an anti-theft immobilizing feature that will also make the lights flash and horn honk continuously. Now that would be a big surprise to any would-be thieves.
There is also now the ability to add young driver safety features that include geofencing where the Ascent can go, speed and curfew limitations — features we wish we could have enjoyed when our boys were growing up. Knowing where they were at all times and that they were not going too fast — that would have been great and probably avoided some of the problems we encountered during their teen years.
The new Subaru Ascent would be a great addition to any growing family, or even empty nesters like ourselves that still have growing families on the grandkid side of things. It was fun to drive and loaded with all the features and space aplenty that would keep any of us happy!
Base price: $39,335
Price as driven: $43,305