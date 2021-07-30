While waving is generally a good thing, waiving is not. This is especially true when it comes to certain contingencies when writing an offer on a home. In a frantic effort to win a bid in a highly competitive market, we are seeing too many offers waiving the due diligence and/or finance and appraisal contingencies, and it could end up potentially costing a buyer thousands of dollars when all is said and done.
In the world of real estate, a contingency refers to a condition in the Real Estate Purchase Contract that needs to occur for the transaction to continue moving forward toward settlement. With the exception of the home purchase being contingent on the sale of a buyer’s home, which we will skip right over since there are so very few offers that would be accepted in this market with that contingency, one of the next contingencies built into the Utah Real Estate Purchase Contract is the “due diligence” contingency. This is one of the most important. Even in this market, it doesn’t make a lick of sense to skip this step, and it doesn’t seem fiscally responsible to do so either (here comes the hate mail).
As a reminder, a home is one of the largest financial decisions that a person makes in their lifetime. Most of the time, the home is a person’s biggest asset. It deserves at least equal if not more time inspecting it as one would spend on a car purchase. Yet, so many are willing to forgo this to win a bid.
The due diligence period includes inspections. A seasoned, well-respected home inspector will check all the systems on the interior and exterior of the home; from the doorbell to the furnace and everything in between on the inside and from the grade to the roof on the outside. Inspections can also include testing for mold, meth, radon and pests. These tests may not detect a rattlesnake in the back yard (ours did not), but they could find a termite problem — yes, even in Utah. Buyer’s remorse is real, and it happens most often when inspections were waived and all the cash has been used at closing to come in with the difference between the appraisal and the purchase price. It is just not worth it.
A clear title report should also be a nonnegotiable contingency. This is built into the contract. It should not be written out. Even if purchasing a home from another family member (especially if purchasing a home from another family member), a full title search should be made and insurance from a title company should be purchased to insure the home has a clear title to transfer; otherwise, the buyer could be purchasing something that doesn’t even belong to the seller. In most cases, when obtaining financing through a lender, the lender will also require this, but even when paying cash, this should be imperative.
These two contingencies, at the very least, should not be waived. As Realtors, who abide by a Code of Ethics, in which we promise to protect our clients’ interests, we should not be advising our clients to forgo inspections. This is never in their best interest. While an offer can be written with language to ensure the seller that the buyer will not ask for repairs, it should still allow for the occurrence of inspections. Color me old school but discouraging such is unconscionable.
So, feel free to wave at anyone for any purpose, but think twice before waiving ... because it may just be goodbye to your money.