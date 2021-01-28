That twist on the quote from the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the subject of today’s article. The untwisted quote by Rocket Raccoon, the furry little star of the movie is, “But what if I want it more than the person who has it?” To which Rhomann Dey replies, “Still illegal.”
Until the end of the world, there will always be people who think they want our stuff more than we do. Stuff is a big topic, so I am just going to talk about ATVs, which also includes UTVs.
While I didn’t uncover a plethora of stories, here is one that gives me food for thought:
Scott Boerstra of Hooper was in the market for a UTV and settled on a Polaris RZR Turbo S. Being a shopper and one who is up for adventure — he found what he was looking for at a dealer in Tennessee. The $6,000 savings made it worth hooking up his trailer, taking his wife and making the trip to pick it up.
Tennessee is a far piece from Utah, so on the way back they decided to stop at a motel in Topeka, Kansas, to spend the night. Awaking refreshed the next morning, they walked out to the truck to load their bags.
Stopping by the truck, they stared at the street. Something was not right with the picture. Suddenly it dawned on them, the new RZR was nowhere in sight. The trailer and the RZR were gone.
Within a couple of days, the police found an abandoned trailer on the outskirts of town. They also found the RZR hidden a short distance away in some bushes.
The wiring harness was damaged in their attempt to hot-wire the machine and it was badly scratched. Figuring to at least get some gas, the thieves drilled holes in the gas tank. However, being a new UTV, the tank had not been filled yet, so they were foiled in even that.
The happy ending to this story is that Scott had insurance on the machine before he even loaded it onto his trailer. Because of the damage done to the UTV, the insurance company totaled it and paid replacement value on the RZR.
What did Scott do with the insurance check? He turned right around, went back to Tennessee, and bought another RZR Turbo S. This time, he planned a different route home, covered the machine with a tarp and made it safely home.
In another case, a friend was pulling a trailer loaded with ATVs. The plan was to meet up and camp with his friends at a campground near a favorite trailhead. The keys were in the machines they planned ride the next day.
My friend arrived at the campground first. Not wanting to drag the trailer through the various loops to find an open camp, he unhooked the trailer and left it at the entrance.
He made a quick run through the park and found a good place to camp. Coming back to the entrance to hook up the trailer, it was gone and all the machines had been taken with it.
My friend figured that someone must have been watching for the opportunity because he had not been gone very long. The police were contacted, but the missing equipment was never found.
These stories are the kind that nightmares are made of. It is something that happens infrequently and it is easy to become lax in protection practices. Several members of the NUATV club have enclosed trailers that are easy to lock. Just the fact that the trailer is enclosed makes it difficult to know what is being carried inside.
There are locks made to fit the hitch on the trailer that will prevent someone from hooking up the trailer. My brother-in-law had an old trailer he kept on the street in his cul-de-sac. Somebody wanted it more than he did because one morning he woke up and it was gone.
I know some people put chains on their trailer wheels and on the wheels of their UTVs to immobilize them. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and take stock of the things you can do to keep your machines safe.