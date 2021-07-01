When I first got my new Polaris RZR XP 1000 Premium, I made it street-legal and installed an LED light bar. I am using the word “I” loosely. My grandson, Mark Blamires, helped me install those kits. OK, I sat close by and said things like, “Can I get you another Mountain Dew?” I just feel lucky to be his grandpa.
The light bar is curved to send out a broader beam. It really lights up the night, but it came with two 4-inch LED light cubes. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with those. In the end, we (I mean he) mounted them to point to the side on a 45-degree angle.
Once you have a light bar, you have to go riding at night. That is what Mark told me. So we picked a night to take our light-encrusted RZRs out for a ride after dark. I am not sure what that means; it should be after light. Anyway, we took them out in the dark to test our light setups.
We chose to ride from the Bountiful “B.” It is close by and I know those trails for the most part. The lights from the city were twinkling brightly as night settled in. I noticed a lot of couples in a row of cars parked toward the city lights. I used to know why they did that.
We made our final preparations and headed out to explore the night. Charlotta, Mark’s wife, was with us on this ride. I took the lead like I knew where I was going and rode over to the east side of the parking lot where the Old Ward Canyon trailhead is located.
I have been on this trail once a long time ago. As we began to climb, I lost my confidence. It was just not familiar to me at all, so we turned around and took the Ward Canyon Trail up toward the Skyline.
Now it was time to push the buttons — “Wah,” we lit up the night. With the LED headlights on my RZR turned on high beam, the light bar illuminating the road in front and the light cubes pointing off to the side, it was a great setup. It is interesting to note that even though we were lighting up the night with a full blown light parade, the trail looked narrower than in full daylight.
We turned onto the Skyline Trail and soon came to a trail marked The Parrish Creek Loop. There are actually two loops on this trail and we took both of them. The first loop comes down from the Skyline and goes back up at a spot further up on the Skyline. The second one makes a loop that comes back to a junction with the first.
The trail is narrow enough to be one-way, but we weren’t worried about traffic at 11 p.m. The trail winds through thick foliage on both loops — it is a beautiful trail. It is one that I plan to come back and ride during the day, in case I missed something, like all the scenery.
The news has been full of reports on fires burning around the state. The reports have also been announcing fire restrictions including no open fires and all of the places fireworks are not allowed during the month of July. Sparks from fires and fireworks are not controllable. When I was a boy in Oklahoma, I lit a firecracker and dropped it on the ground. The grass caught fire immediately and suddenly the whole field was on fire. With the help of neighbors, we put it out, but it is something I will never forget.
We were concerned to find two unattended fires on this ride. The first one was just off the road at an overlook. The embers were bright red as the wind fanned them. We kicked dirt on it and put it out with water.
On the way back, we found another one beside the road. It had been covered with rocks but was still burning. We knew that the rocks weren’t going to keep the fire from being dangerous so we put that one out too.
We finished our night ride of about 26 miles and loaded up. It was half past midnight. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and enjoy a night ride, but understand fire restrictions and follow the rules.