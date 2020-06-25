Kawasaki is famous for its family friendly four-place Teryx UTV. I have seen these on the trails and often all four seats are filled. 2020 marks the introduction of a new Kawasaki sport UTV — the Teryx KRX 1000.
Jeremy at Young Powersports in Ogden offered one to take out and review last week. I was impressed by the size of this beast. My trailer has a 60-inch-wide ramp. Fortunately, I have an extra ramp, which I needed. The KRX is just over 68 inches wide.
I stopped to pick up a two-place 800 RZR for David Newton of Syracuse who was also going on this ride. Loaded on the trailer, it looked like a toy next to the KRX.
Choosing Monte Cristo trails to ride this machine, we unloaded at the Curtis Creek Trailhead. While everyone was getting ready, I took a closer look at this new Teryx.
Starting with the rubber, this Kawasaki comes standard with four 31x10x15 Maxxis Carnivore eight-ply radial tires. That makes it easy to replace a tire in any position.
Kawasaki offers double wishbone suspension in front, arched to give more clearance, and four-link trailing-arm suspension in the rear. Fully adjustable Fox 2.5 Podium LSC shocks with piggyback reservoirs along with over 18.5 inches of wheel travel in front and over 21 inches in the rear all combine to soak up the bumps. Top that off with 14.4 inches of ground clearance and you are in for one sweet ride.
With all that beef, the KRX is on the heavy side. Weighing in at just less than 1,900 pounds, it is part of the reason the ride is so smooth.
Powevred by a 999 cc Kawasaki-built, DOHC, parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with eight valves mated to an automatic CVT transmission to move this machine through its paces.
Once in motion, dual hydraulic disc brakes with two-piston calipers up front and single piston calipers on the rear keep you in control. That confidence is further enhanced by superior engine braking and a tight turning radius of 19.4 feet.
The LED lighting front and back are not only functional, but attractive. Cargo space is roomy and will handle just over 350 pounds.
Climbing into the cockpit, I was impressed with how roomy it is. I am 6 feet 4 inches tall, and with the adjustable seat there is still room behind the two seats. The instrument cluster is attached to the steering column in front of the driver where it should be. When you adjust the steering wheel for comfort, the view remains unobstructed.
Speaking of the instrument cluster, 27 different digital readings are constantly on display, including the temperature of the drive belt. Monitoring these readings gives confidence in its performance.
Firing up the KRX, I heard the throaty note of the fuel-injected engine. Throttle response was good as I moved out onto the trail.
Here is where I learned the true mission of this machine. A button on the console read “Low.” The reading on the instrument panel read “L.” In this mode, I could see that this beast would be at home in the rocks. It will crawl at a low speed that will keep the tires gripping instead of spinning. Combined with the engine braking, when coming down a steep rock face, you are glued to it.
Alternating between low and high range in this mode gives superior control when rock crawling. With nearly 77 pounds of torque at 7,000 RPM and 112 horsepower, the Teryx KRX is ready for the rocks right out of the box at $20,499.
I flipped that switch off and the instrument panel read “F.” After pressing the throttle, I was zipping down the trail. I figured that the “F” meant fun.
The electronic power steering adjusts for speed. At a rock-crawling pace when the differential lock is engaged, more power for steering is needed. As speed increases, the power backs off when steering needs to be lighter.
While the KRX is not designed for racing, it will reach speeds pushing 70 mph. Its wide stance and well-designed suspension keep it firmly planted in the turns. I would not be surprised to see turbo-charged four-seat models in the future.
My only complaint was that my knee knocked the console, but that is an easy fix. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and see the Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 for yourself at Young Powersports in Ogden.