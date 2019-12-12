It was one of those Indian summer days in November. The temperature was in the fifties, the sun was shining, and it was a perfect day for the last ride of the year. What could go wrong?
The Shoshone ATV Trail System is considered a gem by the northern Utah ATV community. Located in Cache and Rich Counties in the northeast corner of the state, it features beautiful mountain scenery, fun destinations, and it is close enough for an easy day-ride.
I was looking for a place to do a review on the Polaris RZR 4 Turbo I had picked up from Young Powersports in Layton. The Shoshone Trail System seemed to fit the bill. I had dressed for cold weather, but I wasn’t expecting any. The sun was shining – it was supposed to be a great day.
Meeting at the snowmobile parking area on Highway 39 above Causey Reservoir, I counted 10 machines ready to ride to Randolph for a burger at the Crawford Trough. Looking at the map, we planned to take Ant Flat Road to Hardware Ranch and then the Baxter Sawmill Road to Randolph.
By the time we got to the staging area, I realized that the 7,200 foot altitude was cooler than I thought it would be. What a difference 2,600 feet can make. Altitude was not part of my plan.
The purpose for taking Ant Flat Road to Hardware Ranch was to flex the muscle of the RZR 4 a little. It is not a challenging trail – it was just a road to get to where the fun begins. However, while the road wasn’t that much to talk about, the machine I was driving was.
That being said, about seven miles up Ant Flat Road, we crossed Fox Hollow. From that point, Curtis Creek meandered along the west side of the road. You may not think that is noteworthy, but near the point where the road joins the Lake Town Road, sits the 5M Ranch. On the ranch near the road, Curtis Creeks tumbles down over a ledge into a pool below. It was quite a pretty sight.
Passing Hardware Ranch, the elevation had dropped 1,200 feet and the temperatures weren’t too bad. We picked up the Baxter Sawmill Road and traveled east. Now on the map, this road looks as flat as a pancake. It doesn’t say pass, it says road. I am here to tell you that it should be called Baxter Sawmill Pass because we topped out at over 8,600 feet. I didn’t remember that it went over the mountain.
Thus the snow was a surprise not because we haven’t had winter storms, but because I didn’t expect to be riding so high in the mountains. Fortunately there had been a lot of traffic so the snow on the road had been beaten down, but it was deep in the woods beside the road.
I was leading the ride until we came to a junction at the top of the pass. The sign pointed straight ahead to Randolph, but I read it wrong and turned right. The trail would have taken us to the Curtis Creek trailhead. There was no food where I was headed.
When I realized that no one was behind me, I stopped. Someone was sent to turn me around. So then I wasn’t leading the ride anymore. It happens every time I make a wrong turn. I guess I should be grateful that they don’t just leave me behind.
The snow thinned out as the elevation dropped and soon we were riding on dirt again. The foliage was high on both sides of the trail as we got closer to Randolph. It wasn’t trees, but brush. It felt like driving down a hallway. We rode by Little Creek Reservoir and into town.
Randolph is not very big. It has a population of less than 470 people covering one square mile of land. Crawford’s Trough was our destination and their menu did not disappoint.
The meal was worth the ride and we were soon headed back, finishing a ride of about 93 miles. I would like to take this ride in the early summer when the mountains are coming out with a fresh coat of green. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and remember that the Baxter Sawmill Road isn’t flat.