One of the very first articles I wrote for the Standard-Examiner was about riding the trails at Five Mile Pass back in 2004. Located about 25 miles west of Lehi on highway 73, this trail system makes a nice day ride.
The area has a lot of history. You can still see remnants of the railroad era. While the tracks are gone, the railroad beds remain and make great trails to ride. The Pony Express route also ran through this pass.
I have started several rides from there to Eureka and the ghost town of Scranton, but this is the first time I have been back to explore just the Five Mile Pass trails. The first thing I noticed was how popular it has become. There were a huge number of trailers parked on either side of the road.
You might think that because of this kind of crowd, it would be a place to avoid. Not so. We pulled off on the south side of the highway and found a place to stage near a concrete comfort station at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon.
Unloaded and lined up, we were five machines in total. We took our little train west and south around the base of the Thorpe Hills.
These hills are so laced with trails that it would be difficult to take the same trail twice unless you were following a GPS track. We literally wound through the junipers taking this track or that and climbing hills that were just challenging enough to be fun.
We soon found that we were alone. With as many four-wheeler rigs as there were in the parking lot, we had come around the furthest west foothill of the Thorpe Hills and we were all alone. It is one of the things I really like about this riding area — you can always get away from the crowd. With the pandemic we are experiencing, that is exactly what we wanted to do.
Turning east back into the hills, we climbed into Seven Mile Pass. I say climb, but you could hardly tell that we were gaining in elevation. It was 2 miles to the summit and we had only climbed 360 feet.
I wondered what the pioneers were thinking when they named the passes in this area. Starting with Five Mile Pass where we unloaded, then there was Seven Mile Pass where we rode. Further south is Ten Mile Pass and then Twelve Mile Pass. I didn’t find anything south of that, so I don’t know whether they ran out of miles or passes.
From Seven Mile Pass, we turned south and dropped 200 feet and turned west again. We were making a short 5 mile loop that would be leading us back to the staging area.
In the third leg of the loop, we stopped for a break. In the quiet with our ignitions off, we heard the song of several meadowlarks floating over the valley. The sky was filled with an amazing array of clouds. Stormy weather had threatened but didn’t materialize. Some of the clouds were dark and others a puffy white. The sun that was beginning to become prominent in the western sky was backlighting this remarkable display.
One thing I have learned in my years of riding experience is that when the group stops, the treats come out. There is no signal, nobody needs any prompting, it just happens.
Stopping for a break is one of my favorite parts of a ride. My wife and I were riding with the Bret Biddulph family. Their kids grew up in our neighborhood and they love to get out and ride. This was a good time to catch up on what they had been doing.
After taking in the splendor of the sky and the music of the meadowlarks, we mounted up to finish our ride. The temperature had begun to drop, signaling that it was time to go. We took a different route back, which made a second loop of our total track.
We loaded our Kawasaki side-by-side. Our ride had only been about 15 miles and the Biddulphs’ young son, Marshall, wasn’t through riding. It wasn’t dusty where we were parked, but he made us dizzy, riding in circles around us. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and consider Five Mile Pass for a day ride to get away.