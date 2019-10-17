My friend Keaton Gerrard, his dad, Cory, and I all drive Polaris Ace 325 ATVs. Now we call ourselves The Tres Aces. The Ace, simply put, is an ATV with a single seat, roll cage, a steering wheel, and a gas pedal. They are a lot of fun to drive, especially when there are three of us.
We have been getting together for an annual adventure for years, always on the Paiute Trails. This year we planned to ride out of Beaver on trail #68.
Passing by the mouths of Kane and Scrabble Canyons, we stopped near Pot Gut for a break. Let the record show that I don’t make these names up, they really are on the map.
As we chatted, my cell phone went off. Out of habit, I grabbed for it. It was something important about my car warranty or a three night stay in Rancho Cucamonga.
Anyway, the called ended and the phone went back into my pocket. However, several miles down the trail, I didn’t feel the familiar lump in my pocket. I stopped and checked – no cell phone!
Telling the other Aces, I turned around and began searching the trail for my cell. Traveling well down the trail, I am not finding it.
Fortunately, Keaton remembered exactly where we had stopped. Returning there, we stopped and he called my cell. Hearing the familiar ring tone, I found it hidden in the weeds – Whew! Where was I? Oh, yes, Pot Gut.
As we continued east, we passed through a 50 inch gate near Chalk Hollow, entered the woods, and began to climb. This is a beautiful section of trail. It is a little rocky, but the forest and the winding trail overshadowed that.
Passing through Thompson Hollow, we negotiated a series of steep switchbacks and came out at the Anderson Meadow Campground.
This is a pretty and peaceful high mountain meadow. The picnic table in the trees would have been a perfect place to stop for a break, but we were too busy negotiating trail and I was not the lead Ace.
Turning onto #67, we were on another section with a 50 inch restriction. Again we were negotiating a challenging trail, but the scenery was superb.
This trail came out at Burnt Flat, where we picked up #88 – a short section with no width restriction. Passing Labaron Lake, we were soon back on a narrow trail. Turning on to #1, the track expanded to 60 inches and we came down through the famous switch backs of Wades Canyon into Circleville.
Stopping at the Butch Cassidy Restaurant, it was a good time for lunch. You can fill up at Circleville, but there is no gas to be had there.
With our fuel situation being good, we took a fast track into Marysvale. Skirting Junction, we rode by Piute Reservoir and followed the Sevier River into town.
Tugs is the gathering place for the people of Marysvale. It is a gas station with a convenience store. We topped off our tanks with non-ethanol gas, and sat for a spell in the old timer chairs out front deciding what to do.
It was about three in the afternoon. The other two Aces did not want to lie around in a motel room waiting for morning. I, on the other hand, didn’t see a problem with that. However, there were three of us and I was out-voted.
So it was back on the trail west out of Marysvale. Climbing the side of the canyon above Beaver Creek, I remembered that I had left my cell phone on one of the old timer chairs. So back down the mountain I went.
On my way back up the mountain, I met the other Aces coming back for me. It was at that point that I was just about voted out of The Tres Aces.
We crossed over the Tushar Mountains at 11,400 feet and dropped down onto Big John’s Flat. This is one of the prettiest meadows on the Paiute.
At Merchant Creek, we took #5 into Beaver. This trail is rougher than the other trail we took out of Beaver, which put me on thin ice with the Aces.
Nevertheless, we finished a ride of about 130 miles that day and the other Aces said that we are never riding out of Beaver again. I said, “What? What do you mean?” When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and hang on to your cell phone.