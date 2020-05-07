With snow in the higher elevations still preventing access to mountain ATV trails and travel restrictions being relaxed, people who have been cooped up are busting out all over. I learned that the crowds at Five Mile Pass the weekend of April 25-26 numbered about 2,000. Two serious ATV accidents occurred there that weekend.
Ty Tyler, a fellow rider, told me that the weekend before he was at the Cherry Creek Trailhead near the Little Sahara Sand Dunes. He said, “It was very crowded and people were acting crazy — popping wheelies and racing around among the people at the trailhead.”
With this in mind, I would like to review the rules of etiquette and responsible riding. I know that it is not much fun to show off when no one is around, but it has been proven that it is not safe to show off your skills in a crowd.
I was unloading at a trailhead near the Coral Pink Sand Dunes when one of the riders came down the line and made a quick turn, skidding around in a roosting maneuver that sprayed rocks and sand on trucks and people. We all wanted to go let all the air out of his tires, but we didn’t. It is important to be aware of and respect others who share the trails we ride.
Here are some rules that will help you make friends on the trail as a responsible rider:
Stay on designated trails
With 75,000 miles of ATV trail mapped in Utah, there is no need to go making new ones. Plan your ride to know where you want to go when you get there.
When I am unfamiliar with a trail, I like to go with someone who has ridden it. If that is not possible, I will go with a group of friends to explore the features of a trail that is new to us.
Never ride alone
I have come across lone riders before and I don’t understand their thinking. I have taken some pretty long rides in the past and it is a scary thought to have a breakdown in the middle of nowhere.
Once, I was on a ride in Ten Mile Wash near Moab on a test drive of a new machine. I rode through a creek and, all of a sudden, I heard a loud bang and lost all power. I was in the middle of the creek, but the friends riding with me towed me out and off to the side of the trail.
We left the machine and I rode back with a friend who had an extra seat in his RZR. I called the dealer and learned that the battery had been installed incorrectly. I got a new one and several people volunteered to ride back with me to get the machine. It was actually a fun night ride, but it would not have been a fun night walk.
Don’t block the trail when you stop for a break
Find an appropriate place in the trail to pull off to the side so that other riders have room to pass. Coming over a hill or around a blind corner to find the trail blocked by a group of riders is not a pleasant surprise.
Let oncoming riders know how many riders are behind you
Know your position in the line of riders you are with and indicate to oncoming riders how many machines are behind you. The last rider should hold up a closed fist which means he is the last rider.
Rules for approaching a cattle drive
You don’t need to ride right into a cattle drive. Turn off your machine and remove your helmet so horses and cattle know you are human. Ask the horseman how he would like you to proceed. He will appreciate your courtesy.
When you come to a cow on the trail, slow down, see what it is going to do and pass slowly. Don’t purposely annoy or chase them.
Other trail users
Hikers and bikers have as much right to the trail as you do. When passing, slow down to a crawl to avoid creating any dust as you pass them.
When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and treat others the way you would like to be treated. It will make a difference in winning friends on the trail.