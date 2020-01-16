With the number of ATV jamborees increasing in Utah, I could only include those scheduled for the first half of the year in last week’s article. I maintain that jamborees are a great way to learn about places to ride and to explore the unique features that each of the counties in Utah have to offer.
Here are the remaining jamborees planned for the rest of the year:
Billed as the oldest jamboree, this is the 33rd annual event. The $118 registration fee includes three days of guided rides, four dinners, four breakfasts, a T-shirt, and Jamboree Bucks to spend at vendor booths during the event.
A key access point to the Paiute ATV Trail, this jamboree offers a wide variety of scenic trails. Registration and information is available at www.millardcounty.com.
Situated in the heart of the Paiute ATV Trail system, Marysvale offers a variety of mountain scenery that will make time stand still. While there are charges for meals, T-shirts, and raffle tickets, no fees are charged for the event. You can choose to buy the meals or bring your own. This event caters to UTVs, but ATVs are also welcome. Piute County also offers a Papa Bear run in the spring and a Halloween Howl in the fall. Watch for details at www.paiutejam.com.
Manti will host two runs this year. While the events will be the same, the two dates allow flexibility in scheduling. Featuring trails on the Arapeen Trail system, this jamboree will begin registration later this year. The $50 fee includes meals, a T-shirt, and guided rides. Watch for details at www.mantiatvrun.com.
Riders will be presented with spectacular views of Bryce Canyon. Fees are $100 per machine plus $50 for a passenger. This covers some meals, a T-shirt, a poker hand, and a raffle ticket toward a new ATV. Watch www.panguitch.com/event/bryce-atv-utv-rally for details.
This is the second year of the new Arapeen Jamboree put on by Emery County. Teaming up with the Castle Valley Outdoor Lodge, they have made this a first class event. Go to www.arapeenatvretreat.com for registration and information on how you can tailor this affair to suit you. Trails are being offered in the San Rafael Swell and on the Arapeen Trail system.
The fee is $100 per rider with discounts for couples and groups. Go to www.sanjuansafari.com for details. You will also find descriptions of the trails offered along with pictures and some videos. A night ride is scheduled for a chance to see the San Juan County night sky with its amazing splendor.
While registration is not yet open, information will be available at www.atvjam.com. Showcasing the Paiute ATV Trail and the surrounding area, this is the 28th annual running of the quads in Richfield. The fee of $100 per rider includes a long list of benefits.
Featuring trails on the Prospector Trail System and in the canyons of Tooele County, this 1st annual jamboree is close to the largest population of ATV owners in Utah. Watch for details as they become available at www.tooelecountytrails.com.
This 2nd annual rally will feature trails in the Henry Mountains and the North Lake Powell area. Rock hounding is in the offing on these trails along with a night ride in one of America’s darkest areas. The views of the night sky are unforgettable. Registration and descriptions of the rides will be at www.ticaboo.com.
This event occurs in the Hurricane Sands and is designed for UTVs only. Rivaling Moab in the technical nature of some its rides, easy and scenic rides are also in the offing. Information is available at www.sxsadventurerally.com, but registration will not be open until June 1st.
When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and choose one or more of these events to get better acquainted with the unique riding opportunities available in each of these counties.