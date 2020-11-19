Escalante is a quiet little town surrounded by of some of the most amazing country I have ever visited. Located on the edge of the Escalante Grand Staircase National Monument on Highway 12, it provides lodging and supplies for those who visit the monument.
The Escalante Petrified Forest State Park was an annual adventure for my family when the kids were young. It wasn’t until years later when I read about the Hole-in-the-Rock Pioneers that I became aware of the location of this event. While we didn’t go all the way to the “hole,” we did explore some of the treasures along the way.
Sam Steed, who grew up in Escalante, was our guide for this ride. He explained that the locals say Escalante so that the second “a” sounds like the “a” in the word land.
Highway 12 follows part of the old Hole-in-the-Rock Trail, but when it turns southeast and leaves the highway about five miles east of town, it becomes a dirt road. As we began our ride, we could see a geologic feature known as the 50-mile Bench — a bluff that rises over 1,000 feet above the valley floor and runs north and south.
Unless you know what to look for, you could miss some very remarkable stops on this trail. It gives no hint of the slot canyons, the rock gardens or the ancient history available to explore. Without Sam Steed to point out the treasures to be found on this trail, we would have had nothing but a fun ride.
About 12 miles down the trail, we entered Devil’s Garden, where we found ourselves in a maze of sandstone monuments standing over 100 feet high. Carved by the elements, these sandstone formations were uniquely individual and a walk among them brought new and fascinating views at every turn.
Devil’s Garden features hoodoos, arches and other sandstone formations covering 640 acres. It also includes a primitive campground allowing extended stays to explore the gardens.
Back on the trail again, we went only a couple of miles before turning southwest into Missing Canyon. Again, without Sam, we would have missed this canyon for obvious reasons.
I love a good canyon trail. Each one is unique, containing interesting features found only in that canyon, which makes each one worth exploring. As we entered the canyon, the walls closed in around us.
The trail in Missing Canyon wound through washes and climbed up on benches. The trail followed the curve of the canyon wall and then would appear to dead-end, only to open into another corridor. The variety presented by the canyon walls made the ride all that much more enjoyable. Some were pocked with holes, others were streaked with red and black stains, and some walls towered above us.
About halfway through the canyon, we stopped for lunch. After climbing up onto a flat stone table that stretched into a rock overhang, we broke out our lunch. While enjoying a sandwich, I noticed that I parked under a huge balanced rock that hung over my machine. Had I not been enjoying my lunch, I might have crawled down off the rock and moved my UTV. As luck would have it, it didn’t fall and I didn’t have to walk back to the truck.
Coming out of Missing Canyon on the other end, we came to another treasure in the Escalante desert. Standing at the edge of a cliff, it was not obvious why we were there until we were directed to a well-preserved Anasazi granary below the top of the ledge.
Climbing down to get a better view, I realized that there were actually two and that one had two levels, each with its own opening for access. I have come across other evidence of Anasazi culture on other ATV rides, some viewed from afar and others close like this. When I do, I feel a connection with the past.
Coming out of Missing Canyon on our way back, we turned north at Left Hand Collet Canyon. Driving to the base of a cliff, we were directed to an area of dinosaur tracks. Sam explained that video footage from a drone higher up gives clarity to these tracks showing the direction of travel these creatures took.
Watch the weather for the best time to explore this trail; the summer can be hot. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and discover the treasures to be found off the Hole-in-the-Rock Trail.