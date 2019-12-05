When Polaris introduced the Sportsman Ace line in 2014, only two models were offered — the 325 and the 570. It was a totally new idea in ATV design. Instead of riding on the machine, the rider rides inside the ATV.
I was excited about it because it put me behind a steering wheel in an adjustable seat with full back support. I was surrounded by a roll cage and acceleration was handled by a gas pedal on the floor. I could ride all day without my thumb getting tired.
I bought the 325 model dubbed, “White Lightning” on a price point. The 570 model had the same McPherson Strut suspension with only a 13 horsepower difference.
The ProStar mill on my Ace 325 put out 32 horsepower. It gave me plenty of climbing power and sustainable speeds of up to 50 mph on the trail.
I saw some deficits. Instead of doors, my Ace had nets that clip in place on either side of the driver, I didn’t like the McPherson Strut suspension, and there were no storage pockets in the dashboard.
Oh, and I didn’t like the analog speedometer. It did have a digital insert with more information, but it only had one trip meter.
The Ace had a place to hold my mug, but the first time I took it out for a ride, the mug bounced out and I ran over it. That did not make me happy.
While I haven’t seen it as a problem, some say that the design of an Ace does not permit the rider to rise out of the seat and shift body weight to handle technical terrain. I will admit that I don’t like riding off-camber when the slant is extreme.
However, those deficits were not enough to dampen my excitement over the Ace. I was surprised to learn that Utah did not share my excitement. It seems that the family factor in this state is reflected in the ATV market.
UTVs outsell ATVs by a considerable margin. If a family is going to have one machine, they are going to buy a side-by-side, not a single-seat ATV.
Furthermore, four-seat UTVs are much preferred over two-seaters. It is less expensive to buy one four-seat UTV, than to buy four single-seat ATVs. I have a four-seat UTV, but when I am the only rider, I prefer to drive my Ace.
In 2017, Polaris made changes to the Ace 570 that addressed concerns with my Ace 325. I bought the Ace 570 when year-end pricing became enticing. The differences reflected in my first ride confirmed my purchase.
To begin with, my new Ace has doors instead of nets. They are only quarter doors, but they are still better than nets. There are pockets in the dashboard to put things like a cellphone.
Power steering is an upgrade that I have always been a fan of, not only for the ease of steering, but for the anti-kickback aspect that comes with it. The dual A-arm independent suspension on both ends makes for a sweet ride that definitely puts a smile on my face.
The instrument cluster is all digital and easy to read. It has a long list of features that includes two trip meters.
With a width of 48 inches, the Ace easily handles the narrower 50-inch gates. The 10.3 inches of ground clearance gives confidence in clearing obstacles on the trail.
I didn’t think that the increase of 13 horsepower would make a difference, but it is not so much the horsepower as the low end torque that has been built into the new Ace. It also adds to the towing capacity which is an impressive 1,500 pounds.
While engine braking is not available on Polaris UTVs, the Ace is stopped by hydraulic brakes on all four wheels. Speaking of wheels, instead of plain steel rims, the Ace 570 comes with attractive cast aluminum wheels. While I can’t see them while I am driving, I can just imagine how cool they look flashing in the sun, yeah!
I chose the Mantua Trails for my first ride. I was pleased with the way it handled the sharp switchbacks on the 50-inch trails. The overall performance made me pleased with the purchase. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and consider an Ace 570 — you will enjoy the safety of a roll cage and the fun of a go-cart.